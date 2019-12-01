|
Replace - Placements :: Issue Of 156,645,000 New Units In Sph REIT Pursuant To The Private Placement
12/01/2019 | 08:13pm EST
Issue Of 156,645,000 New Units In Sph REIT Pursuant To The Private Placement
Announcement Title
Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 2, 2019 8:06
Status
Replace
Announcement Sub Title
Issue of 156,645,000 New Units in SPH REIT Pursuant to the Private Placement
Announcement Reference
SG191121OTHREUE9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Wai Pun
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old
SGD 2,884,319,845
Capital Amount-New
SGD 3,048,797,095
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares
2,598,486,347
New Shares Issued
156,645,000
Offer Price
SGD 1.05
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:12:07 UTC
|Sales 2020
|246 M
|EBIT 2020
|181 M
|Net income 2020
|150 M
|Debt 2020
|1 013 M
|Yield 2020
|5,44%
|P/E ratio 2020
|20,7x
|P/E ratio 2021
|19,1x
|EV / Sales2020
|16,0x
|EV / Sales2021
|15,4x
|Capitalization
|2 920 M
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
1,13 SGD
|Last Close Price
1,06 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
17,9%
|Spread / Average Target
6,29%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-0,94%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SPH REIT
|6.00%
|2 135