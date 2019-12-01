Log in
Replace - Placements :: Issue Of 156,645,000 New Units In Sph REIT Pursuant To The Private Placement

0
12/01/2019 | 08:13pm EST

Newsroom

News

Replace - Placements :: Issue Of 156,645,000 New Units In Sph REIT Pursuant To The Private Placement

Announcement Title Placements
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 2, 2019 8:06
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Issue of 156,645,000 New Units in SPH REIT Pursuant to the Private Placement
Announcement Reference SG191121OTHREUE9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Wai Pun
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
Additional Details
Capital Amount-Old SGD 2,884,319,845
Capital Amount-New SGD 3,048,797,095
No. of Existing Outstanding Shares 2,598,486,347
New Shares Issued 156,645,000
Offer Price SGD 1.05

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 388,414 bytes)
  2. Attachment 4 (Size: 302,941 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 346,025 bytes)
  4. Attachment 2 (Size: 370,911 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 01:12:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 246 M
EBIT 2020 181 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 1 013 M
Yield 2020 5,44%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
EV / Sales2021 15,4x
Capitalization 2 920 M
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,13  SGD
Last Close Price 1,06  SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Chay Poh Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPH REIT6.00%2 135
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.98%46 402
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD4.80%21 635
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%21 429
SCENTRE GROUP1.03%13 946
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.84%10 898
