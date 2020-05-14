Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  SPH REIT    SK6U   SG2G02994595

SPH REIT

(SK6U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPH REIT : Change To Half-Yearly Reporting Of Financial Statements

05/14/2020 | 05:50am EDT

Newsroom

News

Change To Half-Yearly Reporting Of Financial Statements

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 14, 2020 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change to Half-Yearly Reporting of Financial Statements
Announcement Reference SG200514OTHR3W9M
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Wai Pun
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Announcement Attached

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 97,850 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 09:49:03 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 214 M
EBIT 2020 144 M
Net income 2020 37,2 M
Debt 2020 1 238 M
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 2 180 M
Chart SPH REIT
Duration : Period :
SPH REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,88  SGD
Last Close Price 0,79  SGD
Spread / Highest target 43,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susan Leng Chief Executive Officer
Horn Kee Leong Chairman
Hsien Yiao Kuah Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Tit Koon Soon Independent Non-Executive Director
Chay Poh Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPH REIT0.00%1 537
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.03%17 869
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-65.65%15 645
SCENTRE GROUP-0.47%7 108
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-42.83%6 102
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-48.53%4 746
