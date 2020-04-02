Log in
SPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribution

04/02/2020 | 01:36am EDT

Newsroom

News

Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribution

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 2, 2020 12:55
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG200402DVCA8V30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lim Wai Pun
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Applicable
Value 26
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/08/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.0027
Dividend/ Distribution Period 02/12/2019 TO 29/02/2020
Number of Days 90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text The Notice of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date Announcement is as attached.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 09/04/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 08/04/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type Payment Rate in Net
Taxable Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0027
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.0027
Pay Date 13/05/2020
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Country of Income Singapore
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 305,391 bytes)

Disclaimer

SPH REIT published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 05:35:04 UTC
