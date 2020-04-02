|
SPH REIT : Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribution
04/02/2020 | 01:36am EDT
Notice Of Books Closure And Distribution Payment Date - Taxable Income Distribution
Announcement Title
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 2, 2020 12:55
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200402DVCA8V30
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lim Wai Pun
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
26
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Interim
Financial Year End
31/08/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.0027
Dividend/ Distribution Period
02/12/2019 TO 29/02/2020
Number of Days
90
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
The Notice of Books Closure and Distribution Payment Date Announcement is as attached.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
09/04/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
08/04/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Payment Rate in Net
Taxable
Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0027
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.0027
Pay Date
13/05/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Country of Income
Singapore
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 305,391 bytes)
Disclaimer
SPH REIT published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 05:35:04 UTC
|Sales 2020
|249 M
|EBIT 2020
|140 M
|Net income 2020
|-
|Debt 2020
|1 241 M
|Yield 2020
|6,07%
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|14,5x
|EV / Sales2020
|13,3x
|EV / Sales2021
|12,7x
|Capitalization
|2 068 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SPH REIT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Average target price
0,97 SGD
|Last Close Price
0,75 SGD
|Spread / Highest target
66,7%
|Spread / Average Target
29,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-10,7%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SPH REIT
|-2.53%
|1 493