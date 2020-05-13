Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sphere 3D Corp    ANY   CA84841L3083

SPHERE 3D CORP

(ANY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/13 03:59:04 pm
1.5 USD   -10.18%
06:40pSphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
NE
03/30Sphere 3D Corp. Annual Filings Update
NE
2019Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:40pm EDT

San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, today reported financial results for its year ended December 31, 2019.

Fiscal Year Financial Results:

On November 13, 2018, the Company closed the divestiture of its Overland subsidiary and related business. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018, the financial results of Overland for fiscal years 2019 and 2018 have been reflected in the Company's consolidated statements of operations as discontinued operations. All results below exclude discontinued operations. Our results for fiscal year 2019 were as follows:

  • Net revenue for 2019 was $5.6 million, compared to $9.0 million for 2018.

  • Gross margin for 2019 was 33.2%, compared to 18.6% for 2018.

  • Operating expenses for 2019 were $7.9 million, compared to $14.3 million for 2018.

  • Share-based compensation expense for 2019 was $0.6 million, compared to $1.6 million for 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $1.9 million for 2019, compared to $1.7 million for 2018.

  • Net loss from continuing operations for 2019 was $4.3 million, or a net loss of $1.59 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $12.7 million, or a net loss of $7.65 per share, for 2018.

  • Net loss from discontinued operations for 2018 was $13.5 million, or a net loss of $8.15 per share.

Subsequent to Year End:

  • On April 30, 2020, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement relating to the issuance and sale, in the aggregate, 1,694,000 shares of the Company's Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, no par value and warrants to purchase up to 1,694,000 common shares of the Company in a private placement transaction for a value of $1.1 million. This transaction combined with the conversion of the below convertible debentures, which were both completed after the reporting period, have increased the Company's equity balance by adding approximately $1.5 million to the equity balance that was reported as of December 31, 2019.

  • Between April 7, 2020 and April 24, 2020, the Company converted $377,000 of convertible debentures and issued 580,580 common shares of the Company, of which 271,040 common shares were issued to related parties.

Investor Conference Call:

Sphere 3D will not be hosting a fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, UCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D and @HVEconneXions

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our cash needs; the Company's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in prior periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Kurt Kalbfleisch
+1-858-495-4211
Investor.relations@sphere3d-overland.com

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

  Twelve Months Ended  
  December 31,  
    2019     2018  
    (Unaudited)  
Revenue $ 5,579   $ 9,030  
Cost of revenue   3,725     7,351  
Gross profit   1,854     1,679  
             
Operating expenses:            
      Sales and marketing   1,831     3,375  
      Research and development   2,052     3,425  
      General and administrative   3,925     7,499  
      Impairment of acquired intangible assets   70     -  
    7,878     14,299  
Loss from operations   (6,024 )   (12,620 )
      Interest expense - related party   (331 )   (76 )
      Interest expense   (22 )   -  
      Other income, net   2,096     10  
Net loss from continuing operations   (4,281 )   (12,686 )
Net loss from discontinued operations   -     (13,522 )
Net loss $ (4,281 ) $ (26,208 )
             
Net loss per share:            
      Continuing operations $ (1.59 ) $ (7.65 )
      Discontinued operations   -     (8.15 )
      Net loss per share basic and diluted $ (1.59 ) $ (15.80 )
             
Shares used in computing net loss per share:            
      Basic and diluted   2,692,510     1,658,862  

 

SPHERE 3D CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

  December 31,   December 31,  
  2019   2018  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
ASSETS            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 149   $ 341  
Accounts receivable, net   369     1,142  
Inventories   753     1,230  
Other current assets   670     784  
Total current assets   1,941     3,497  
Investment in affiliate   2,100     2,100  
Property and equipment, net   2     6  
Intangible assets, net   2,301     3,348  
Goodwill   1,385     1,385  
Other assets   677     950  
Total assets $ 8,406   $ 11,286  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
Current liabilities $ 6,646   $ 9,639  
Redeemable preferred shares   -     6,571  
Other long-term liabilities   520     683  
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)   1,240     (5,607 )
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 8,406   $ 11,286  

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55816


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPHERE 3D CORP
06:40pSphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
NE
03/30Sphere 3D Corp. Annual Filings Update
NE
2019Sphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
2019Sphere 3D Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
2019Sphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
2018Sphere 3D Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Listing Requiremen..
GL
2018Sphere 3D Corp. Completes Divesture of Overland Storage
GL
More news
Chart SPHERE 3D CORP
Duration : Period :
Sphere 3D Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPHERE 3D CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Tassiopoulos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph O'Daniel President
Kurt L. Kalbfleisch Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Vivekanand Mahadevan Lead Independent Director
Cheemin Bo-Linn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPHERE 3D CORP114.60%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.73%1 384 054
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.136.68%45 406
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC46.25%43 445
SEA LIMITED55.89%29 223
SPLUNK INC.4.40%24 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group