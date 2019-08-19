Spherix : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2019
SPHERIX INCORPORATED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
000-05576
52-0849320
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission
(I.R.S. Employer
of incorporation)
File Number)
Identification No.)
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, NY
10020
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212)745-1374
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13a-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
SPEX
The Nasdaq Capital Market LLC
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEFA14A, August 19, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Spherix Incorporated "Spherix") and CBM BioPharma Inc.'s ("CBM") industry, future events, the proposed transaction between the parties to the Asset Acquisition Agreement, dated May 15, 2019, and as amended, by and between Spherix and CBM, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the transaction, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Spherix's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the businesses of Spherix and CBM and the transaction, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Spherix or CBM operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Spherix or CBM operates; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Spherix's or CBM's management teams; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transaction, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction or that the approval of the stockholders of Spherix or CBM are not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the transaction or a delay or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Spherix and CBM; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Spherix's common stock; those discussed in the Spherix's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents of Spherix on file with the SEC or in the registration statement that will be filed with the SEC by Spherix. There may be additional risks that Spherix presently does not know or that Spherix currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Spherix's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Spherix anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Spherix's assessments to change. However, while Spherix may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spherix specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spherix's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
On August 19, 2019, Spherix issued a press release containing a shareholder letter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Current Report.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
Exhibits.
The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Exhibit No.
Description
99.1
Press Release, dated August 19, 2019
1
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEFA14A, August 19, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated: August 19, 2019
SPHERIX INCORPORATED
By: /s/ Anthony Hayes
Name:
Anthony Hayes
Title: Chief Executive Officer
2
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEFA14A, August 19, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
Exhibit 99.1
Spherix Urges Shareholders to Approve Purchase of CBM BioPharma, Inc. Assets at Special Meeting
Board Intends to Return Capital via a Special Dividend
NEW YORK, NY August 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ Spherix Incorporated, (NASDAQ: SPEX) a technology development company committed to the fostering of innovative ideas, today issued a letter to shareholders:
Dear Shareholder,
In advance of our Special Meeting on September 5th, I write to update you on certain developments and to encourage you to vote in favor of the proposals recommended by the Board of Directors and set forth in the Special Meeting Proxy.
The acquisition of the CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM") pharmaceutical assets is an integral step in building Spherix into a cutting edge pharmaceutical company. It also builds upon the success we have already realized as a part of the Company's transformation. Two years ago, Spherix made an investment in Hoth, which is now estimated to be worth over $10,000,000. In our effort to deliver value to our shareholders and to continue the transformation at Spherix, the Board intends to propose a special dividend of One Hundred Thousand shares (100,000) of Hoth. Effectuating the dividend is contingent upon obtaining the necessary votes for the CBM acquisition at the Special Meeting to be held on September 5th. The dividend will be paid upon the consummation of the transaction with CBM to shareholders of record prior to the date of such consummation. Upon closing the acquisition of the CBM assets, the Company expects to focus its efforts on growing and developing its portfolio.
The proposed Hoth dividend represents over $500,000 of value at today's stock price. Should Spherix not receive the necessary votes to acquire the CBM assets on September 5th, it is unlikely that the Hoth dividend will be declared. The Company would instead retain this stock to use as a valuable resource for other corporate and strategic matters.
There are three ways to vote your shares of Spherix, each only taking a few moments:
By Telephone - Stockholders in the United States can submit their vote by calling the toll-free number indicated on the Special Proxy you received by mail; please have your control number located on the enclosed vote instruction form available when calling;
By Internet - Stockholders can submit their vote via internet atwww.proxyvote.com; please have the control number located on the enclosed vote instruction form available; or
By Mail - Stockholders can vote by mail by signing, dating and returning the enclosed vote instruction form in the postage-paid envelope provided.
1
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEFA14A, August 19, 2019
Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠
The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Spherix Incorporated published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:41:03 UTC