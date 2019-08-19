Spherix : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Spherix Incorporated "Spherix") and CBM BioPharma Inc.'s ("CBM") industry, future events, the proposed transaction between the parties to the Asset Acquisition Agreement, dated May 15, 2019, and as amended, by and between Spherix and CBM, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the transaction, including the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully consummate the proposed transaction, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Spherix's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the businesses of Spherix and CBM and the transaction, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which Spherix or CBM operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Spherix or CBM operates; changes in taxes, governmental laws, and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of Spherix's or CBM's management teams; the inability of the parties to successfully or timely consummate the proposed transaction, including the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction or that the approval of the stockholders of Spherix or CBM are not obtained; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of a delay in consummating the transaction or a delay or difficulty in integrating the businesses of Spherix and CBM; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Spherix's common stock; those discussed in the Spherix's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents of Spherix on file with the SEC or in the registration statement that will be filed with the SEC by Spherix. There may be additional risks that Spherix presently does not know or that Spherix currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Spherix's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Spherix anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Spherix's assessments to change. However, while Spherix may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spherix specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spherix's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On August 19, 2019, Spherix issued a press release containing a shareholder letter, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Current Report.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits.

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release, dated August 19, 2019

1

Source: SPHERIX INC, DEFA14A, August 19, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.