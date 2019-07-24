Spherix : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)
0
07/24/2019 | 05:40pm EDT
FORMDEF 14A
SPHERIX INC - SPEX
Filed: July 24, 2019 (period: September 05, 2019)
Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 14A
Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Filed by the Registrant ☒
Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐
Check the appropriate box:
Preliminary Proxy Statement
Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) ☒ Definitive Proxy Statement
Definitive Additional Materials
Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12
SPHERIX INCORPORATED
(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)
(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)
Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):
No fee required.
Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
Total fee paid:
Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
Amount Previously Paid:
Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
Filing Party:
Date Filed:
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11 th Floor
New York, New York 10020
www.spherix.com
Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
July 24, 2019
To our Stockholders:
Notice is hereby given that the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company," "Spherix," "our," "we" or "us"), will be held as a "virtual meeting" via live audio webcast on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time for the following purposes, as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"):
To authorize, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a), the issuance of shares of our common stock, including shares of our common stock underlying Series L convertible preferred stock (the "Series L Preferred Stock"), issued by us pursuant to the terms of that certain Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 15, 2019, by and between the Company and CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM"), as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 30, 2019, in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our common stock outstanding before the issuance of such common stock and such Series L Preferred Stock (including upon the operation of anti-dilution provisions contained in such Series L Preferred Stock);
To amend Spherix's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), to decrease the number of authorized shares of Spherix common stock from 100,000,000 to 99,000,000;
To transact other business that may properly come before the meeting and any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.
Pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws, our Board has fixed the close of business on July 22, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determination of stockholders entitled to notice and to vote at the Special Meeting and any adjournment thereof. Holders of our common stock, Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and Series D-1 Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. This notice, the Proxy Statement and proxy card will be first sent or made available to stockholders on or around July 30, 2019.
Our special meeting will be a "virtual meeting" of stockholders which will be conducted exclusively online via live audio webcast.
You will be able to attend the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting Spherix's virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPEX19SM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Upon visiting the meeting website, you will be prompted to enter the 16-digit Control Number provided to you on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on your proxy card if you receive materials by mail. The unique Control Number allows us to identify you as a stockholder and will enable you to securely log on, vote and submit questions during the Special Meeting on the meeting website. Further instructions on how to attend and participate in the Special Meeting via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are available at www.proxyvote.com.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, please vote your shares by promptly completing, signing and returning the enclosed proxy card using the enclosed envelope. The enclosed envelope requires no postage if mailed within the United States. You may also vote your shares over telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
By: /s/ Robert J. Vander Zanden
Robert J. Vander Zanden
Chairman of the Board
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
SUMMARY
1
Summary Term Sheet
1
The Companies
3
The Acquisition
4
Structure of the Acquisition
4
Consideration to be Received in the Acquisition by CBM
4
Interests of CBM Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition
4
Interests of Spherix Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition
4
Anticipated Accounting Treatment
4
Regulatory Matters
5
Conditions to Completion of the Acquisition
5
Timing of the Acquisition
5
Termination of the Asset Agreement
5
Selected Historical Consolidated Financial Data of Spherix
Interests of Spherix Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition
29
Regulatory Approvals Required for the Acquisition
29
Anticipated Accounting Treatment
29
THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT
29
INFORMATION ABOUT SPHERIX AND CBM
32
SPHERIX INCORPORATED
32
General
32
Competition
34
Intellectual Property and Patent Rights
34
Employees
35
Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure
35
CBM BIOPHARMA, INC.
35
KPC34
35
DHA-dFdC
35
CBM's Development Plan
36
Intellectual Property
36
Competition
37
Government Regulation
37
Reimbursement
42
Employees
43
Legal Proceedings
43
Dividends
43
i
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019
SPHERIX'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION
44
Overview
44
Results of Operations
46
Liquidity and Capital Resources
46
Contractual Obligations
47
THE SPHERIX SPECIAL MEETING
48
Date, Time and Place
48
Purpose of the Spherix Special Meeting
48
Spherix Record Date; Stock Entitled to Vote
48
Quorum
48
Votes Required for Approval
49
Voting by Spherix Directors and Executive Officers
49
Voting by Holders of Record
49
Voting of Shares Held in Street Name
49
Effects of Abstentions and Failures to Vote
49
Stockholder's Vote
50
Solicitation of Proxies
50
Stockholders Sharing an Address
50
Other Matters to Come Before the Meeting
50
PROPOSAL NO. 1 - Approval of the Issuance of Our Common Stock Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a)
51
PROPOSAL NO. 2 - Approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to Decrease the Authorized Common Stock
54
PROPOSAL NO. 3 - Approval to Adjourn the Special Meeting
55
DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Stockholder Communications with Board of Directors
58
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
59
Summary of Compensation
59
Narrative Disclosure to Summary Compensation Table
59
Potential Payment upon Termination or Change in Control
60
Outstanding Equity Awards
61
Securities Authorized for Issuance under Equity Compensation Plans
62
Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock by Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
63
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, Director Independence
64
DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK OF SPHERIX
65
General
65
Common Stock
65
Preferred Stock
66
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED ACCOUNTING FIRM
67
ii
Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019
