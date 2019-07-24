Spherix : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11 th Floor

New York, New York 10020

www.spherix.com

Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders

July 24, 2019

To our Stockholders:

Notice is hereby given that the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company," "Spherix," "our," "we" or "us"), will be held as a "virtual meeting" via live audio webcast on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time for the following purposes, as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"):

To authorize, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a), the issuance of shares of our common stock, including shares of our common stock underlying Series L convertible preferred stock (the "Series L Preferred Stock"), issued by us pursuant to the terms of that certain Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 15, 2019, by and between the Company and CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM"), as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 30, 2019, in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our common stock outstanding before the issuance of such common stock and such Series L Preferred Stock (including upon the operation of anti-dilution provisions contained in such Series L Preferred Stock); To amend Spherix's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), to decrease the number of authorized shares of Spherix common stock from 100,000,000 to 99,000,000; To transact other business that may properly come before the meeting and any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

Pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws, our Board has fixed the close of business on July 22, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determination of stockholders entitled to notice and to vote at the Special Meeting and any adjournment thereof. Holders of our common stock, Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and Series D-1 Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. This notice, the Proxy Statement and proxy card will be first sent or made available to stockholders on or around July 30, 2019.

Our special meeting will be a "virtual meeting" of stockholders which will be conducted exclusively online via live audio webcast.

You will be able to attend the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting Spherix's virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPEX19SM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Upon visiting the meeting website, you will be prompted to enter the 16-digit Control Number provided to you on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on your proxy card if you receive materials by mail. The unique Control Number allows us to identify you as a stockholder and will enable you to securely log on, vote and submit questions during the Special Meeting on the meeting website. Further instructions on how to attend and participate in the Special Meeting via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, please vote your shares by promptly completing, signing and returning the enclosed proxy card using the enclosed envelope. The enclosed envelope requires no postage if mailed within the United States. You may also vote your shares over telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

By: /s/ Robert J. Vander Zanden

Robert J. Vander Zanden

Chairman of the Board

Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019 Powered by Morningstar® Document Research℠

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.