Spherix : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)

07/24/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

FORMDEF 14A

SPHERIX INC - SPEX

Filed: July 24, 2019 (period: September 05, 2019)

Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote (Proxy)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 14A

Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Filed by the Registrant

Filed by a Party other than the Registrant

Check the appropriate box:

  • Preliminary Proxy Statement
  • Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2))
    Definitive Proxy Statement
  • Definitive Additional Materials
  • Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12

SPHERIX INCORPORATED

(Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter)

(Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant)

Payment of Filing Fee (Check the appropriate box):

  • No fee required.
  • Fee computed on table below per Exchange Act Rules 14a-6(i)(1) and 0-11.
    1. Title of each class of securities to which transaction applies:
    2. Aggregate number of securities to which transaction applies:
    3. Per unit price or other underlying value of transaction computed pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 0-11 (set forth the amount on which the filing fee is calculated and state how it was determined):
    4. Proposed maximum aggregate value of transaction:
    5. Total fee paid:
  • Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.
  • Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing.
    1. Amount Previously Paid:
    2. Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.:
    3. Filing Party:
    4. Date Filed:

Source: SPHERIX INC, DEF 14A, July 24, 2019

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11 th Floor

New York, New York 10020

www.spherix.com

Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders

July 24, 2019

To our Stockholders:

Notice is hereby given that the Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of Spherix Incorporated, a Delaware corporation (the "Company," "Spherix," "our," "we" or "us"), will be held as a "virtual meeting" via live audio webcast on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time for the following purposes, as more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement"):

  1. To authorize, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a), the issuance of shares of our common stock, including shares of our common stock underlying Series L convertible preferred stock (the "Series L Preferred Stock"), issued by us pursuant to the terms of that certain Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 15, 2019, by and between the Company and CBM BioPharma, Inc. ("CBM"), as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Asset Purchase Agreement, dated May 30, 2019, in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our common stock outstanding before the issuance of such common stock and such Series L Preferred Stock (including upon the operation of anti-dilution provisions contained in such Series L Preferred Stock);
  2. To amend Spherix's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation"), to decrease the number of authorized shares of Spherix common stock from 100,000,000 to 99,000,000;
  3. To transact other business that may properly come before the meeting and any postponement(s) or adjournment(s) thereof.

Pursuant to our amended and restated bylaws, our Board has fixed the close of business on July 22, 2019 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determination of stockholders entitled to notice and to vote at the Special Meeting and any adjournment thereof. Holders of our common stock, Series D Convertible Preferred Stock and Series D-1 Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. This notice, the Proxy Statement and proxy card will be first sent or made available to stockholders on or around July 30, 2019.

Our special meeting will be a "virtual meeting" of stockholders which will be conducted exclusively online via live audio webcast.

You will be able to attend the Special Meeting via live audio webcast by visiting Spherix's virtual meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPEX19SM on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Upon visiting the meeting website, you will be prompted to enter the 16-digit Control Number provided to you on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or on your proxy card if you receive materials by mail. The unique Control Number allows us to identify you as a stockholder and will enable you to securely log on, vote and submit questions during the Special Meeting on the meeting website. Further instructions on how to attend and participate in the Special Meeting via the Internet, including how to demonstrate proof of stock ownership, are available at www.proxyvote.com.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, please vote your shares by promptly completing, signing and returning the enclosed proxy card using the enclosed envelope. The enclosed envelope requires no postage if mailed within the United States. You may also vote your shares over telephone or the Internet in accordance with the instructions on the proxy card.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

By: /s/ Robert J. Vander Zanden

Robert J. Vander Zanden

Chairman of the Board

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

SUMMARY

1

Summary Term Sheet

1

The Companies

3

The Acquisition

4

Structure of the Acquisition

4

Consideration to be Received in the Acquisition by CBM

4

Interests of CBM Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition

4

Interests of Spherix Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition

4

Anticipated Accounting Treatment

4

Regulatory Matters

5

Conditions to Completion of the Acquisition

5

Timing of the Acquisition

5

Termination of the Asset Agreement

5

Selected Historical Consolidated Financial Data of Spherix

6

Market Price and Comparative Dividend Information

7

Dividends and Other Distributions

7

RISK FACTORS

8

Risk Factors Relating to Spherix

8

Risk Factors Relating to CBM BioPharma, Inc.

14

Risk Factors Relating to the Acquisition

25

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

25

THE ACQUISITION

26

Background of the Acquisition

27

Spherix Board of Directors' Recommendation

28

Interests of Spherix Directors and Executive Officers in the Acquisition

29

Regulatory Approvals Required for the Acquisition

29

Anticipated Accounting Treatment

29

THE ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT

29

INFORMATION ABOUT SPHERIX AND CBM

32

SPHERIX INCORPORATED

32

General

32

Competition

34

Intellectual Property and Patent Rights

34

Employees

35

Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure

35

CBM BIOPHARMA, INC.

35

KPC34

35

DHA-dFdC

35

CBM's Development Plan

36

Intellectual Property

36

Competition

37

Government Regulation

37

Reimbursement

42

Employees

43

Legal Proceedings

43

Dividends

43

i

SPHERIX'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION

44

Overview

44

Results of Operations

46

Liquidity and Capital Resources

46

Contractual Obligations

47

THE SPHERIX SPECIAL MEETING

48

Date, Time and Place

48

Purpose of the Spherix Special Meeting

48

Spherix Record Date; Stock Entitled to Vote

48

Quorum

48

Votes Required for Approval

49

Voting by Spherix Directors and Executive Officers

49

Voting by Holders of Record

49

Voting of Shares Held in Street Name

49

Effects of Abstentions and Failures to Vote

49

Stockholder's Vote

50

Solicitation of Proxies

50

Stockholders Sharing an Address

50

Other Matters to Come Before the Meeting

50

PROPOSAL NO. 1 - Approval of the Issuance of Our Common Stock Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a)

51

PROPOSAL NO. 2 - Approval of the Amendment to the Certificate of Incorporation to Decrease the Authorized Common Stock

54

PROPOSAL NO. 3 - Approval to Adjourn the Special Meeting

55

DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

56

Management of Spherix

56

Section 16(a) Beneficial Ownership Reporting Compliance

57

Code of Ethics

57

Audit Committee

57

Compensation Committee

58

Nominating Committee

58

Stockholder Communications with Board of Directors

58

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

59

Summary of Compensation

59

Narrative Disclosure to Summary Compensation Table

59

Potential Payment upon Termination or Change in Control

60

Outstanding Equity Awards

61

Securities Authorized for Issuance under Equity Compensation Plans

62

Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock by Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

63

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, Director Independence

64

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK OF SPHERIX

65

General

65

Common Stock

65

Preferred Stock

66

INDEPENDENT REGISTERED ACCOUNTING FIRM

67

ii

Disclaimer

Spherix Incorporated published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
