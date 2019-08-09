Spherix : Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(5) 0 08/09/2019 | 05:46pm EDT Send by mail :

Morningstar® Document Research℠ FORM424B5 SPHERIX INC - SPEX Filed: August 09, 2019 (period: ) Prospectus filed under Rule 424(b)(5) The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration Statement No. 333-222488 Prospectus Supplement (To Prospectus dated January 9, 2018) SPHERIX INCORPORATED Up to $1,200,000 Common Stock We have entered into an at-the-market offering agreement (the "Offering Agreement"), dated August 9, 2019, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("Sales Agent" or "Wainwright") as sales agent relating to the shares of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, offered by this prospectus supplement. In accordance with the terms of the Offering Agreement, we may offer and sell shares of our common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $1,200,000 from time to time through Wainwright acting as our sales agent. Sales of common stock, if any, under this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be made in transactions that are deemed to be "at-the-market" offerings as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, including sales made directly on or through The Nasdaq Capital Market, the existing trading market for our common stock, or any other existing trading market in the Unites States for our common stock, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, directly to the sales agent as principal, in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices, and/or in any other method permitted by law. If we and Wainwright agree on any method of distribution other than sales of shares of our common stock into The Nasdaq Capital Market or another existing trading market in the United States at market prices, we will file a further prospectus supplement providing all information about such offering as required by Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act. Wainwright will act as sales agent on a commercially reasonable efforts basis consistent with its normal trading and sales practices. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. We will pay Wainwright a commission equal to 3% of the gross sales price per share of common stock issued by us and sold through it as our sales agent under the Offering Agreement. In connection with the sale of the common stock on our behalf, Wainwright will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act and the compensation of Wainwright will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. Our common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SPEX." On August 8, 2019, the last reported sales price of our common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market was $2.28 per share. As of August 8, 2019, the aggregate market value of our outstanding common stock held by non-affiliates was approximately $6,999,550 based on 2,354,421 outstanding shares of common stock, of which approximately 2,325,432 shares of common stock were held by non-affiliates, and a per share price of $3.01, the closing sale price of our common stock on June 10, 2019. During the 12 calendar month period that ends on, and includes, the date of this prospectus supplement, we have offered and sold an aggregate of $858,589.82 of our securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus as well as the information incorporated herein and therein by reference carefully before you make your investment decision. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-7 of this prospectus supplement and on page 6 of the accompanying prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. H.C. Wainwright & Co. TABLE OF CONTENTS Prospectus Supplement Page About This Prospectus Supplement S-i Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements S-ii Prospectus Supplement Summary S-1 The Securities Purchase Agreement Risk Factors S-7 Use of Proceeds S-9 Plan of Distribution S-10 Legal Matters S-11 Experts S-11 Where You Can Find More Information S-11 Incorporation of Certain Information By Reference S-11 Prospectus Page About This Prospectus 1 Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 2 Prospectus Summary 3 Risk Factors 6 Use of Proceeds 7 Plan of Distribution 8 Description of Securities We May Offer 10 Forms of Securities 22 Legal Matters 23 Experts 23 Where You Can Find Additional Information 23 Incorporation of Documents By Reference 23 You should rely only on the information we have provided or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus. This prospectus supplement and any later prospectus supplement is an offer to sell only the securities offered hereby, but only under circumstances and in jurisdictions where it is lawful to do so. You should assume that the information contained in this prospectus supplement and in any other prospectus supplement is accurate only as of their respective dates and that any information we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus supplement or any other prospective supplement for any sale of securities. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this common stock offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein. The second part, the accompanying prospectus, provides more general information. Generally, when we refer to this prospectus, we are referring to both parts of this document combined. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or any document incorporated by reference therein filed prior to the date of this prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement; provided that if any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date - for example, a document incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus - the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference herein were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties or covenants were accurate only as of the date when made. Accordingly, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurately representing the current state of our affairs. Neither we nor the Sales Agent have authorized anyone to provide information different from that contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in this offering. When you make a decision about whether to invest in our common stock, you should not rely upon any information other than the information in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, including any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in this offering. Neither the delivery of this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, including any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in this offering, nor the sale of our common stock means that information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in this offering, is correct after their respective dates. It is important for you to read and consider all information contained in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering in making your investment decision. You should also read and consider the information in the documents to which we have referred you in the sections entitled "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Certain Information by Reference" in this prospectus supplement. We are offering to sell, and seeking offers to buy, shares of our common stock only in jurisdictions where offers and sales are permitted. The distribution of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the offering of the common stock in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons outside the United States who come into possession of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus must inform themselves about, and observe any restrictions relating to, the offering of the common stock and the distribution of this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus outside the United States. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus by any person in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful for such person to make such an offer or solicitation. Unless otherwise stated, all references to "us," "our," "SPEX," "we," the "Company" and similar designations refer to Spherix Incorporated. Our logo, trademarks and service marks are the property of Spherix Incorporated. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, including statements regarding future events, our future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we do not make forward looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risks outlined under "Risk Factors" or elsewhere in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein and therein, which may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated, very competitive, and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors, nor can we address the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short term and long term business operations, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed (i) in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, (ii) in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, (iii) in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and in particular, the risks discussed below and under the heading "Risk Factors" and (iv) those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and notes incorporated by reference herein. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

