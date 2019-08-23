Spherix : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

Additional Information about the Transactions and Where to Find It

In connection with that certain Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Asset Agreement") by and between Spherix Incorporated (the "Company") and CBM BioPharma, Inc., dated as of May 15, 2019 and as amended on May 30, 2019, the Company has filed a Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Investors and security holders of the Company are advised to read the Proxy Statement, and amendments thereto, in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for its stockholders' meeting to be held on September 5, 2019 to approve the transactions contemplated by the Asset Agreement because the proxy statements will contain important information about the Asset Acquisition and the other Transactions and the parties thereto. The Proxy Statement and other relevant materials were mailed to stockholders of the Company as of July 22, 2019, the record date established for voting on the transactions contemplated by the Asset Agreement. Stockholders are also able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Spherix Incorporated, One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10020.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company, CBM BioPharma, Inc., and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company's stockholders in connection with the Asset Agreement and the other transactions contemplated thereby. Information regarding the participants is available in the Proxy Statement filed by the Company with the SEC on July 24, 2019. Additional information regarding the participants is in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests is contained in the Proxy Statement, which can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Disclaimer

This report shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 24, 2019, the Company filed the Proxy Statement in connection with its upcoming Special Meeting to be held on September 5, 2019, at which the Company's stockholders shall vote on the proposed transaction with CBM BioPharma, Inc. This Current Report on Form 8-K is being filed to make certain corrections to the form of Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series L Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Certificate") included as Annex C in the Proxy Statement, specifically as to the beneficial ownership limitation set forth in Section 6(d). No other changes were made to the Certificate.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits.

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit No. Description

3.1Form of Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series L Convertible Preferred Stock

