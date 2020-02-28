Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spherix Incorporated    SPEX

SPHERIX INCORPORATED

(SPEX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spherix Incorporated : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:15pm EST

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Check this box if no longer subject to

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

OMB Number:

3235-0362

obligations may continue. See

Instruction 1(b).

OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

hours per response:

1.0

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

X

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

SPHERIX INC

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.[ HOTH ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

12/31/2019

1 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA, 11TH FLOOR

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORK

NY

10020

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

(D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form: Direct

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned at end of

(D) or

Ownership

(A) or

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

Amount

Price

Year (Instr. 3 and

(Instr. 4)

(D)

4)

Common Stock

06/30/2017

P(1)

1,700,000

A

$675,000

1,700,000

D(2)

Common Stock

02/28/2019

P

35,714

A

$199,998

1,735,714

D

Common Stock

10/28/2019

J4(3)

90,258

D

$0

1,645,456

D

Common Stock

11/08/2019

J4(3)

9,226

D

$0

1,636,230

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Issuer") registered its shares of common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, on February 6, 2019. As of that date, Spherix Incorporated ("Spherix") owned 1,700,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer.
  2. The shares are held directly by Spherix. The board of directors of Spherix appointed a committee of 3 members to exercise voting and dispositive power over the securities held by such Spherix. Anthony Hayes, a director of the Issuer and the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Spherix, abstained from the vote to appoint the committee and is not part of the committee and does not exercise voting and dispositive power over the securities held by such Spherix.
  3. On October 28, 2019 and November 8, 2019, Spherix Incorporated ("Spherix") distributed an aggregate of 99,484 shares of the Issuer's common stock on a pro rata basis to its stockholders of record as of October 21, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Stockholders of Spherix received 1 share of the Issuer's common stock for each 29 shares of Spherix common stock held by such stockholders as of the Record Date.

/s/ Anthony Hayes

02/27/2020

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Spherix Incorporated published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 19:14:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPHERIX INCORPORATED
02:15pSPHERIX INCORPORATED : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of se..
PU
01:29pSPHERIX INCORPORATED : Statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership by indiv..
PU
02/27SPHERIX INCORPORATED : SEC Filing - S-1/A
PU
02/24SPHERIX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03SPHERIX INCORPORATED : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
PU
02/03SPHERIX INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
01/31SPHERIX INCORPORATED : Registration statement under Securities Act of 1933
PU
01/14SPHERIX INCORPORATED : General statement of acquisition of beneficial ownership
PU
2019SPHERIX INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Other Events, ..
AQ
2019SPHERIX INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
Chart SPHERIX INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Spherix Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPHERIX INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony C. Hayes CEO, Principal Financial Officer & Director
Robert J. Vander Zanden Chairman
Tom Wilkie Chief Science Officer
Timothy S. Ledwick Independent Director
Eric Weisblum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPHERIX INCORPORATED-0.76%6
ACCENTURE-11.46%118 389
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.69%118 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.60%110 184
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.45%68 014
VMWARE, INC.-10.65%55 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group