Spherix Incorporated : Annual statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Issuer") registered its shares of common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, on February 6, 2019. As of that date, Spherix Incorporated ("Spherix") owned 1,700,000 shares of common stock of the Issuer.
The shares are held directly by Spherix. The board of directors of Spherix appointed a committee of 3 members to exercise voting and dispositive power over the securities held by such Spherix. Anthony Hayes, a director of the Issuer and the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Spherix, abstained from the vote to appoint the committee and is not part of the committee and does not exercise voting and dispositive power over the securities held by such Spherix.
On October 28, 2019 and November 8, 2019, Spherix Incorporated ("Spherix") distributed an aggregate of 99,484 shares of the Issuer's common stock on a pro rata basis to its stockholders of record as of October 21, 2019 (the "Record Date"). Stockholders of Spherix received 1 share of the Issuer's common stock for each 29 shares of Spherix common stock held by such stockholders as of the Record Date.
/s/ Anthony Hayes
02/27/2020
