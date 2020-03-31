 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government, utility customers, and investors, today announced the appointment of Mr. Zhang Jing to its board of directors to replace Mr. Zhou Lang, who resigned as a director of the Company on March 28, 2020. Mr. Lang has been engaged by SPI Energy as a technology consultant, to advise the Company on its solar business.



Mr. Jing has served as a director of Hong Kong Dongying Financial Group since 2012, where he manages the group’s private equity operations. He has also been an independent director of New City Construction Development Group Co., Ltd. and China International Capital Corporation since 2012. He served as a deputy general manager of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. and a director and chief financial officer of First Tractor Co., Ltd. from 1997 to 2007. Mr. Zhang Jing received the Master degree in Management Engineering from Jiangsu University.

