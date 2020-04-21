SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Tolling Compliance Period

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it received an additional notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) on April 17, 2020 indicating that the Company will have 156 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until December 3, 2020 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) requirement.



The Notice stated that Nasdaq has determined to toll the compliance periods for bid price and MVPHS requirements (collectively, the "Price-based Requirements") through June 30, 2020. As a result, companies presently in compliance periods for any Price-based Requirements will remain at that same stage of the process and will not be subject to being delisted for these concerns. Starting on July 1, 2020, companies will receive the balance of any pending compliance period in effect at the start of the tolling period to regain compliance.

Accordingly, since the Company had 156 calendar days remaining in its MVPHS compliance period as of April 16, 2020, it will, upon reinstatement of the Price-based Requirements, still have 156 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until December 3, 2020, to regain compliance.

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter (together with the Notice, the “Notices”) from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) for continued listing because the Company’s MVPHS was less than $15 million.

The Notices have no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities. The Company can regain compliance at any time before December 3, 2020 by evidencing compliance with the MVPHS requirement for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.

