Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SPI Energy Co., Ltd.    SPI   KYG8651P1101

SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.

(SPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Tolling Compliance Period

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:31am EDT

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that it received an additional notification letter (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) on April 17, 2020 indicating that the Company will have 156 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until December 3, 2020 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s market value of publicly held shares (“MVPHS”) requirement. 

The Notice stated that Nasdaq has determined to toll the compliance periods for bid price and MVPHS requirements (collectively, the "Price-based Requirements") through June 30, 2020. As a result, companies presently in compliance periods for any Price-based Requirements will remain at that same stage of the process and will not be subject to being delisted for these concerns. Starting on July 1, 2020, companies will receive the balance of any pending compliance period in effect at the start of the tolling period to regain compliance.

Accordingly, since the Company had 156 calendar days remaining in its MVPHS compliance period as of April 16, 2020, it will, upon reinstatement of the Price-based Requirements, still have 156 calendar days from July 1, 2020, or until December 3, 2020, to regain compliance.

As previously announced, the Company received a notification letter (together with the Notice, the “Notices”) from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) for continued listing because the Company’s MVPHS was less than $15 million.

The Notices have no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities. The Company can regain compliance at any time before December 3, 2020 by evidencing compliance with the MVPHS requirement for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarter in Hong Kong and its U.S. office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings.  These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

For inquiries, please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com 

RedChip Companies
Bruce Haase
(407) 712-8965
bruce@redchip.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
04:31aSPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Tolling Compliance Pe..
GL
03/31 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
03/26SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ
GL
03/23SPI Energy Enters into an Amendment to Convertible Promissory Note
GL
03/16SPI Energy Announces Sale of Sun Roof I Solar Project in Italy
GL
02/13SPI Energy to Present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual..
GL
02/11SPI Energy Announces Submission of Projects to Oregon Community Solar Program
GL
02/10SPI Energy Announces Exhibit at the World AG Expo
GL
02/03SPI Energy Announces Management Changes
GL
01/29SPI Energy Provides Update on its CBD Operations
GL
More news
Chart SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Feng Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hoong Khoeng Cheong Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wai Fung Ngai Independent Director
Qing Lu Independent Director
Jing Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.-59.23%12
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.49.29%4 825
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.50%4 816
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.65%2 740
SUNRUN INC.-10.57%1 426
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-19.23%1 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group