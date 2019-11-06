Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SPI Energy Co., Ltd.    SPI   KYG8651P1101

SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.

(SPI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPI Energy Completes Acquisition of 4.4MW of Solar Projects in Greece

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:30am EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of green energy solutions with strategic investments in green-energy-enabled products and services, today announced that SP Orange Power (Cyprus) Limited (“SP Orange”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed its acquisition of 100% of the equity interest of THERMI SUN S.A. (“Thermi Sun”), which owns 4.4 Megawatts ("MW") of photovoltaic (“PV”) projects in Greece. The PV projects at Thermi Sun have been connected to the Greek power grid since July 2012, and they are currently in operation.

The Company’s 7.55-million-euro acquisition of Thermi Sun represents the last of three acquisitions completed under the terms of an agreement with THERMI TANEO Venture Capital Fund (“TTVCF”) that was executed in September 2017, as amended in 2019. SPI Energy, through SP Orange, acquired from TTVCF all of its equity interests in the three Greek companies (namely, THERMI SUN S.A, HELIOHRISI S.A., and HELIOSTIXIO S.A), which own a total of four PV plants with an aggregate capacity of 7.4MW in northern Greece that produce estimated revenue of 2.4 million euros annually.

“We are excited about this latest acquisition and are proud of completing our contractual obligations under the agreement,” stated Hoong Khoeng Cheong, Chief Operating Officer of SPI Energy. Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “This acquisition represents another key milestone in our strategic plan regarding our global solar assets. As we continue to reorganize our business, our top priority is to seek out opportunities to optimize our global PV portfolio, improve our operating cash flows and enhance our operating margins.”

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is an established provider of photovoltaic solutions with global operations in key markets in Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States. The Company is leveraging its solar platform and expertise to make strategic investment in green industries with significant growth and earnings potential and/or green-energy-enabled products and services.

For inquiries, please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

RedChip Companies
Bruce Haase
(407) 712-8965
bruce@redchip.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
04:30aSPI Energy Completes Acquisition of 4.4MW of Solar Projects in Greece
GL
10/09SPI Energy Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money R..
GL
10/01SPI Energy Announces Sale of Sun Roof II and Sun Roof V Solar Projects in Ita..
GL
09/24SPI Energy Announces Closing on the Dover and Clayfield Solar Projects
GL
09/18SPI Energy Launches its Hemp and CBD Business, Partners with Navajo Nation
GL
09/10SPI Energy Announces Closing on the Belvedere Solar Project
GL
08/26SPI Energy Announces Closing of the Manchester and Waterford Solar Projects
GL
07/23SPI Energy Enters into a Framework Agreement to Acquire Up To 21MW of Solar P..
GL
07/17SPI Energy Appoints Seasoned CPA, Anthony S. Chan, as its Chief Financial Off..
GL
05/29SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Enters into a Security Purchase Agreement and Completes ..
GL
More news
Chart SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Xiao Feng Peng Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hoong Khoeng Cheong Chief Operating Officer & Director
Anthony S. Chan Chief Financial Officer
Lang Hui Zhou Independent Director
Wai Fung Ngai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPI ENERGY CO., LTD.219.59%40
FIRST SOLAR, INC.26.89%5 678
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.137.24%3 995
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.279.60%2 275
SUNRUN INC.36.96%1 758
SUNPOWER CORPORATION71.63%1 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group