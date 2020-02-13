SPI Energy to Present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference

Log in
02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, today announced that the company will present at NobleCon16 - Noble Capital Markets’ Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida - on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 3:00pm Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website (http://www.spigroups.com/), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About SPI Energy Co.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and its U.S. office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Haase — Account Specialist
RedChip Companies, Inc.
(407) 712-8965
bruce@redchip.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
