SPI ENERGY CO LTD (ADR)
12/21 10:00:02 pm
0.807 USD   -15.68%
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Provides Update on Nasdaq Matters

12/21/2018 | 06:31pm EST

HONG KONG and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPI), a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers, today announced that it received a notification letter (the “Notice”) from the hearings panel of The Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. (“Nasdaq”) that a hearing will be held on January 24, 2019. As previously announced by the Company, the hearing will relate to the Nasdaq staff determination that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(b)(3)(C) for continued listing because the market value of its publicly held shares is less than $15 million.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is a global provider of renewable energy solutions and crypto-miner hosting services for residential, commercial and utility customers. SPI Energy focuses on the EPC/BT, and storage markets including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential PV projects in Japan, Europe and North America. The company operates a B2B E-Commerce platform offering a range of PV, storage products in Australia as well as a turnkey solution (umining.io) offering global crypto-mining training, sale, hosting and repair service. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.spigroups.com/investorrelations/overview

For investors and media inquiries please contact:

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Source: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
