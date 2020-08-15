Spice Private Equity : August 14, 2020 – 2Q20 NAV Update 0 08/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT Send by mail :

Press Release Spice Private Equity Ltd. reports 2Q20 NAV of USD 124.9 million or USD 23.40 per share, an increase of 3% over the previous quarter. Zug, 14 August 2020 The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Spice Private Equity Ltd. (the "Company", ticker symbol "SPCE") reached USD 124.9 million (USD 23.40/share) as of 30 June 2020, compared to 31 March 2020 value of USD 121.5 million (USD 22.77/share). The Company's share price decreased by 12.4% from USD 11.30 as of 31 March 2020 to USD 9.90 as of 30 June 2020. As a result, NAV discount increased to 57.7%, from 50.4% in 1Q20. For further details, the Semi-annual Report 2020 will be published on 18 September 2020. For further information, please contact: Rodrigo Boscolo Investor & Media Relations Phone: +41 41 710 70 60 Email: investor.relations@spice-private-equity.com Web: www.spice-private-equity.com About Spice Private Equity Ltd. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is an investment company focused on global private equity investments. Our investments are managed by GP Advisors (Bermuda), Ltd., a whole subsidiary of GP Investments, Ltd. a leading alternative investments firm known for its operationally oriented approach and active management model. Spice Private Equity Ltd. is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SPCE. Disclaimer This ad hoc information contains forward-looking statements, which involve certain risks, uncertainties and changes that cannot be foreseen and are beyond Spice Private Equity Ltd's ability to control. Therefore, Spice Private Equity Ltd cannot provide any assurance with respect to the correctness of such forward-looking statements and their effects on the financial situation of Spice Private Equity Ltd or on the market in which the shares and other securities of Spice Private Equity Ltd are traded. This media information does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities. It is not being issued in countries where the dissemination of the information contained herein may be restricted or prohibited by law. In particular, this media information is not being issued in the United States of America and should not be distributed to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the United States. Any non-compliance with such restrictions may result in an infringement of U.S. securities laws. Securities of Spice Private Equity Ltd ("Company") are not being publicly offered outside of Switzerland. In particular, the securities of the Company have not been registered under the U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States or to U.S. persons absent the registration under or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. securities laws. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations or art. 27 et seq. of the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange or the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. This media information is for distribution in the United Kingdom only to (a) persons outside the United Kingdom; (b) those persons falling within the definition of Investment Professionals (as set forth in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the Order)) or within Article 43 (members and creditors of certain bodies corporate) or Article 49 (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order, or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated in accordance with the Order; or (c) any person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (such persons together being Relevant Persons). This media information is only available to Relevant Persons and the transaction contemplated herein will be available only to, or engaged in only with Relevant Persons, and this media information must not be acted on or relied upon by persons other than Relevant Persons. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Spice Private Equity AG published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 06:47:17 UTC

