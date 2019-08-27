Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
SPIG UNTE

(S6P)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/27 08:29:28 am
8.586 EUR   -2.43%
News 
08/27/2019 | 09:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2019 / 15:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kögl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
8945007GIXZ5CT0KMQ09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TR919

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.50 EUR 340000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.50 EUR 340000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA
Am Sportpark 9
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
Internet: www.spvggunterhaching.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53509  27.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
