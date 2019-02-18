Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Spin Master Corp    TOY   CA8485101031

SPIN MASTER CORP

(TOY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spin Master : Silvergate Media and GUND Announce First License Partner for Award-Winning Netflix Series Hilda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 05:28pm EST
Back to All Releases

GUND to Produce Plush, Accessories and Giftware in a Multi-Territory deal

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2019/CNW/ - International kids' studio and brand licensing company Silvergate Media has signed GUND, one of the top plush toy manufacturers in the world, owned by leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), as the first licensing partner for its hit new Netflix animated adventure TV series, Hilda.

Targeting girls and teen fans, GUND will develop a line of plush, accessory and giftware products for the beautifully designed series, which launched to great acclaim on Netflix in September 2018. The range will hit shelves in the U.S. in early 2020, before rolling-out to additional markets.

This partnership follows Hilda'soutstanding success at the 2019 Annie Awards this month, where the show was crowned 'Best Animated TV Production for Children' in addition to scooping the awards for 'Character Animation' and 'Writing for an Animated TV/Broadcast Production', making it the most-awarded TV series of the evening.

Co-produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Films, Hilda is now available in 130 countries on Netflix's global platform and Silvergate is currently lining up FTA broadcasters for the show. The stunningly animated 13 x 22-minute episodes from series 1, aimed at kids aged 6-11 years, feature the voice talents of Game of Thrones' Bella Ramseyin the title role of Hildaand a theme song by Grimes. The series debuted on Netflix in September and secured a second season commission within a month of launch.

The 2D animated series follows the adventures of a fearless blue-haired girl as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants, to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she meets new friends and mysterious creatures. With her bold adventurous spirit and a vividly imagined world, Hilda is sure to delight fans of the original comic and find new audiences around the world.

'We are thrilled to be working with GUND, with its rich heritage and commitment to high quality, to kick off our global licensing adventure,' said Waheed Alli, CEO at Silvergate Media. 'Hildacould not be in better hands.'

'We're huge fans of Hilda and admire the magical connection she has created with adults and children,' said Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO of Spin Master. 'GUND has been bringing beloved characters to life in plush form to hug, hold and play with for more than a century and we're honoured to be able to bring Hildafrom the screen to playrooms globally.'

Silvergate Media
 Silvergate Media is a creative content and licensing company driven by big ideas and big collaborations. Silvergate was formed in 2011 by Waheed Alliand William Astor, with offices in New Yorkand London. In April 2016Silvergate partnered with Shamrock Capital, an LA based private equity firm, who now hold a stake in the Company.

Silvergate develops and produces world-class content built to inspire, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through innovative storytelling, great products and strong partnerships.

About GUND
GUND®, a division of Spin Master, Inc, is known worldwide for its top quality, soft, and huggable plush designs and gift products. Award-winning GUND products appeal to all ages, from infants up, and are perfect for both play and collecting. The 121-year old company is based in the New York Cityarea and distributes throughout the United Statesand Canadaas well as in Europe, Japan, Australia, and South America. GUND products may be found in gift, specialty, toy, book, museum, and department stores as well as many other retail outlets. To find your nearest retailer or to purchase directly please visit www.gundbusiness.com

About Spin Master
Spin Master (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced eight television series, including the recently re-launched Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,700 people globally in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

SOURCE Spin Master


Media Contacts: Diana Veysey, License to PR, diana@licensetopr.co.uk; Tammy Smitham, VP Communications & CSR Spin Master, mediarelations@spinmaster.com

Disclaimer

Spin Master Corp. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIN MASTER CORP
05:28pSPIN MASTER : Silvergate Media and GUND Announce First License Partner for Award..
PU
04:06pSPIN MASTER : Silvergate Media and GUND Announce First License Partner for Award..
AQ
02/16SPIN MASTER : Wins Two Prestigious 2019 Toy of the Year Awards
AQ
02/15SPIN MASTER : Introduces Explosive Entertainment and Innovative Play with 2019 P..
AQ
02/13SPIN MASTER : Reports Preliminary 2018 and Q4 2018 Gross Product Sales(1)
AQ
02/07SPIN MASTER : melds story, character, play in TV show 'Abby Hatcher'
AQ
01/25SPIN MASTER : Wins in Three Categories at the UK Toy of the Year Awards
AQ
01/24SPIN MASTER : Creates Off The Hook™ Customizable Fashion Dolls Fit for the..
AQ
01/23SPIN MASTER : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on M..
AQ
01/15SPIN MASTER : reveals new revved up Monster Jam® toy line
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 186 M
EBIT 2018 327 M
Net income 2018 203 M
Finance 2018 201 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,49
P/E ratio 2019 19,19
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 4 314 M
Chart SPIN MASTER CORP
Duration : Period :
Spin Master Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIN MASTER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronnen Harary Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Anton Russel Rabie Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben J. Gadbois Global President, COO & Director
Mark L. Segal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Hess Chief Information Officer & EVP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIN MASTER CORP10.81%3 256
HASBRO6.34%10 930
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-9.36%10 558
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC1.88%9 795
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT-4.80%8 446
MATTEL38.34%4 770
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.