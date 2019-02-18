Spin Master : Silvergate Media and GUND Announce First License Partner for Award-Winning Netflix Series Hilda

GUND to Produce Plush, Accessories and Giftware in a Multi-Territory deal

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2019/CNW/ - International kids' studio and brand licensing company Silvergate Media has signed GUND, one of the top plush toy manufacturers in the world, owned by leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com), as the first licensing partner for its hit new Netflix animated adventure TV series, Hilda.

Targeting girls and teen fans, GUND will develop a line of plush, accessory and giftware products for the beautifully designed series, which launched to great acclaim on Netflix in September 2018. The range will hit shelves in the U.S. in early 2020, before rolling-out to additional markets.

This partnership follows Hilda'soutstanding success at the 2019 Annie Awards this month, where the show was crowned 'Best Animated TV Production for Children' in addition to scooping the awards for 'Character Animation' and 'Writing for an Animated TV/Broadcast Production', making it the most-awarded TV series of the evening.

Co-produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Films, Hilda is now available in 130 countries on Netflix's global platform and Silvergate is currently lining up FTA broadcasters for the show. The stunningly animated 13 x 22-minute episodes from series 1, aimed at kids aged 6-11 years, feature the voice talents of Game of Thrones' Bella Ramseyin the title role of Hildaand a theme song by Grimes. The series debuted on Netflix in September and secured a second season commission within a month of launch.

The 2D animated series follows the adventures of a fearless blue-haired girl as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants, to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she meets new friends and mysterious creatures. With her bold adventurous spirit and a vividly imagined world, Hilda is sure to delight fans of the original comic and find new audiences around the world.

'We are thrilled to be working with GUND, with its rich heritage and commitment to high quality, to kick off our global licensing adventure,' said Waheed Alli, CEO at Silvergate Media. 'Hildacould not be in better hands.'

'We're huge fans of Hilda and admire the magical connection she has created with adults and children,' said Ronnen Harary, Co-Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO of Spin Master. 'GUND has been bringing beloved characters to life in plush form to hug, hold and play with for more than a century and we're honoured to be able to bring Hildafrom the screen to playrooms globally.'

Silvergate Media

Silvergate Media is a creative content and licensing company driven by big ideas and big collaborations. Silvergate was formed in 2011 by Waheed Alliand William Astor, with offices in New Yorkand London. In April 2016Silvergate partnered with Shamrock Capital, an LA based private equity firm, who now hold a stake in the Company.

Silvergate develops and produces world-class content built to inspire, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through innovative storytelling, great products and strong partnerships.

About GUND

GUND®, a division of Spin Master, Inc, is known worldwide for its top quality, soft, and huggable plush designs and gift products. Award-winning GUND products appeal to all ages, from infants up, and are perfect for both play and collecting. The 121-year old company is based in the New York Cityarea and distributes throughout the United Statesand Canadaas well as in Europe, Japan, Australia, and South America. GUND products may be found in gift, specialty, toy, book, museum, and department stores as well as many other retail outlets. To find your nearest retailer or to purchase directly please visit www.gundbusiness.com

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX: TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced eight television series, including the recently re-launched Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,700 people globally in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

SOURCE Spin Master

Media Contacts: Diana Veysey, License to PR, diana@licensetopr.co.uk; Tammy Smitham, VP Communications & CSR Spin Master, mediarelations@spinmaster.com