25 mars 2020 – 10h00 CET : SpineGuard morning note by BioStrategic Research (en anglais) (Télécharger le PDF) 0 03/25/2020 | 05:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Morning Note - 25th March 2020 SPINEGUARD France - Medtech FY results: close to a positive operating profit BUY ▪ Good cost control balance declining revenues Fair value (EUR) 1.00 ▪ Progresses in R&D and in the search of partners Price (EUR) 0.324 ▪ Safeguard proceedings: a wise choice Upside/downside +209% Operating profitability target reached in H2 The management of SpineGuard had displayed the ambition to reach operational break even at the end of 2019. Despite a decline in turnover (- 14%), reflecting a shift in the product mix (smart screw and PediGuard "Threaded" for minimally invasive surgery) and marketing efforts in a limited number of geographic areas, the group posted full year results the last week in marked improvement. If the gross margin drops by 2 points (84.5% vs 86.5%), the new organization and strict cost control make it possible to reduce operating loss very significantly (-EUR0.31m vs -EUR1.1m in 2018). These efforts did not concern R&D, which remained very active in developing robotics projects and enabling validation and launch of DSG Connect (pad allowing the surgeon to provide visual support in addition to the device's audio signal). Financial costs have been reduced but remain very / too high (EUR0.64m vs EUR1.2m in 2018), still having a strong impact on the net result which nevertheless improves very significantly with a loss of -EUR0.67m against EUR2.33m in 2018. The operating cash flow becomes positive but cash position remains very tight (EUR1.3m at December 31, 2019). The published results are generally in line with our expectations. A year of transition and preparation for the future One must be honnest, the commercial success of the Smart Screw is not there and the penetration of the US market is still very preliminary. The concept of DSG (guided surgery) has yet to be established in the minds of spine surgeons and orthopedists. The supply needs to mature. The new generations of devices will bring additional functionalities and are likely to meet expectations better. This is the case with DSG Connect or future products addressing dental surgery and developed in partnership with Adin. Major progresses have been made, in line with the objectives. The partnership with the Sorbonne has also seen progress in the field of robotics (control of arm movements / devices with to retro control loops limiting intrusions into sensitive tissues). This subject is very "hot" for the big players in MedTech who are investing massively in robotic surgery which must ultimately bring increased ease and unequaled precision while protecting patients from the surgeon's fatigue during very long operations duration. SpineGuard had indicated a few months ago that it had asked for the support of a bank to find potential partners and make the most of its DSG technology in its various indications. It seems that the process is progressing well and that actors are currently assessing various technologies. It is always difficult to anticipate a timetable for signing a deal, but it is very likely that announcements will be made in 2020. Lionel Labourdette, PhD, MBA lionel@biostrategic-research.com+33 617 965 019 Stock data (2020-03-24) ISIN FR0011464452 Ticker ALSGD.PA Price (EUR) 0.324 Market capitalisation (EURm) 4.1 Free float (%) est. 73.0 Floating capitalisation (EURm) 3.0 Number of shares (,000) 12,541 Average daily volume (3 m) 320,655 12m performance 1,00 0,75 0,50 0,25 0,00 25/07/19 25/01/20 25/03/19 25/05/19 25/09/19 25/11/19 25/03/20 ALSGD ALSGD rel to CAC Small & Mid 190 Change (%) 1 m 3 m 12m Absolute +0.0 +37.3 -46.4 Rel. to CAC SM190 +26.8 +68.0 -22.7 Rel. to Next Biotech +29.6 +62.1 -55.9 Financials (31/12) EURm 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Sales 7.6 6.8 6.9 8.5 EBITDA -0.9 0.0 0.1 1.0 EBIT -1.1 -0.2 -0.1 0.7 Net income -2.3 -0.6 -0.4 0.7 EPS (EUR) -0.31 -0.1 0.0 0.1 Net debt 5.0 4.8 4.7 1.9 Key ratios 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E EV/Sales 0.9x 1.2x 1.2x 0.6x EV/EBITDA na na 116.2x 5.6x EV/EBIT na na na 7.3x PER na na na 4.7x ROIC na na na 17% ROE na 11% 5% -9% EV/IC 1.5x 1.8x 1.9x 1.2x Gearing -94% -85% -58% -24% The issuer and Biostrategic Partners have agreed that Biostrategic Partners will produce and disseminate investment research as a service 1 Coronavirus: an inevitable but time-limited impact The current sanitary crisis is sparing no region of the world. SpineGuard is affected, like almost all companies, all sectors combined. The question is what impact will the current situation have on the group's business. It is obvious in the very short term: all hospitals and clinics have postponed all "not urgent" surgeries. Except trauma, spine interventions are largely postponed to a later date, post coronavirus crisis. Q2 and probably part of the Q3 will therefore be without large orders for SpineGuard. That said, spine surgery is not a convenience surgery and patients must be operated on. We therefore anticipate a temporary "air gap", which will be followed by a strong rebound in demand in connection with the "reservoir" of patients who will have believed during the crisis (existing patients awaiting their intervention to which will be added patients who have reached a stage of pain / incapacity making surgery essential). Q4 and Q1 2021 should therefore be particularly strong. Ongoing safeguard proceedings In the absence of strengthening its equity capital through "traditional" capital increases, SpineGuard called on various sources of financing, including loans which had a strong impact on the net result (high rates). This financial burden was not / more sustainable for the group which has reached self-financing capacity. With deadlines near, it was impossible to honor the repayment of the loans. This critical situation necessitated the initiation of a safeguard procedure which aimed at temporarily suspending the repayment of the various loans. It is important to note that the company honors almost all of the other commitments (suppliers, salaries) and that business continuity is ensured. This procedure opens the door to discussion with lenders so that a new schedule is put in place, compatible with the development of the activity and with future flows such that the balance reached in 2019 makes it possible to envisage it. The 6-month backup should continue until the end of 2020 (including the coronavirus crisis effect). Valuation and rating The figures published are in line with expectations. The impact of the coronavirus crisis is impossible to define. The break in activity is real, but the rebound that will follow is expected to be very strong. The key question is to know when the pandemic will end. To date, changing our expectations has no real meaning. A drop in turnover is likely, but at the same time, the safeguard procedure protects a significant part of the financial burden. We therefore prefer to wait for more visibility to adapt our model. What counts above all for SpineGuard today is to pursue developments and move forward in negotiations with partners. The confinement will not facilitate the work of the people in charge of these two missions but a theoretical part is feasible from a distance. Current stock price (whose trading is suspended for an indefinite period) is disconnected from the intrinsic value of technology, whether in the spine, the dental or even robotics. We therefore remain confident in a positive outcome of this dossier. Next publication:resumption of the stock trading - undefined date 2 Profit and Loss As of 31/12 (EURm) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Sales 4.44 6.35 7.46 8.17 7.58 7.17 7.63 8.50 Change n-1 -3.9% 43.1% 17.6% 9.5% -7.3% -5.3% 6.4% 11.3% Other revenues - - - - - - - - Total revenues 4.44 6.35 7.46 8.17 7.58 7.17 7.63 8.50 Gross margin 3.78 5.36 6.35 6.95 6.55 6.22 6.68 7.52 EBITDA -4.26 -3.73 -3.31 -2.66 -0.86 -0.59 -0.02 0.65 Change n-1 -45% 12% 11% 20% 68% 32% 96% 2723% Depreciation & amortisation 0.23 0.26 0.33 0.31 0.26 0.22 0.22 0.23 Goodwill - - - - - - - - EBIT -4.48 -3.97 -3.63 -2.96 -1.11 -0.79 -0.24 0.44 Change n-1 -42% 11% 9% 18% 63% 28% 70% 285% Net financial income -0.06 0.10 -0.54 -1.16 -1.21 -0.45 -0.24 -0.02 Minorities - - - - - - - - Other - - - - - - - - Net profit before tax -4.54 -3.88 -4.18 -4.13 -2.32 -1.25 -0.47 0.42 Tax - - - - -0.02 - - - Net in come -4.54 -3.88 -4.18 -4.13 -2.33 -1.25 -0.47 0.42 Change n-1 -29% 15% -8% 1% 43% 47% 62% 188% EPS -1.03 -0.77 -0.82 -0.72 -0.34 -0.12 -0.05 0.04 EPS fully diluted -1.03 -0.77 -0.75 -0.68 -0.38 -0.11 -0.04 0.04 Gross margin (% of sales) 85.2% 84.5% 85.1% 85.1% 86.5% 86.7% 87.6% 88.4% EBITDA (% of sales) na na na na nm nm nm nm EBIT (% of sales) na na na na nm nm nm nm Net margin (% of sales) na na na na nm nm nm nm Cash Flow statement Au 31/12 (MEUR) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Net income -4.54 -3.88 -4.18 -4.13 -2.33 -1.25 -0.47 0.42 Depreciation and amortisation 0.23 0.26 0.33 0.31 0.26 0.22 0.22 0.23 Goodwill 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Change in WCR -0.07 0.53 -1.01 0.26 -0.08 0.20 -0.26 -0.04 Others 1.06 0.50 0.83 1.05 1.49 1.16 0.94 0.73 Cash-flow from operations -3.32 -2.60 -4.03 -2.51 -0.67 0.33 0.44 1.33 Capex -0.05 -0.20 -0.06 -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 Free cash flow -3.37 -2.80 -4.09 -2.56 -0.72 0.28 0.39 1.28 Acquisitions -0.05 -0.37 -0.09 - - - - - Divestments - - 0.01 - - - - - Dividends - - - - - - - - Capital increase 0.79 2.64 0.42 2.21 1.68 0.50 0.20 - Financing(bank and others) 0.01 2.76 2.87 0.01 4.64 - - - Others -1.27 -1.51 -0.54 -0.26 -5.73 -0.32 -2.36 -2.53 Change in cash over the period -3.89 0.72 -1.42 -0.61 -0.13 0.47 -1.77 -1.26 Opening cash position 6.40 2.51 3.23 1.80 1.19 1.05 1.52 -0.26 Closing cash position 2.51 3.23 1.80 1.19 1.06 1.52 -0.26 -1.51 3 Balance sheet Au 31/12 (MEUR) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Fixed assets 0.06 0.21 0.18 0.14 0.12 0.09 0.06 0.03 Intangible assets 1.09 1.26 1.11 0.90 0.72 0.58 0.45 0.31 Goodwill 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08 3.08 Financial assets 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Inventories 0.65 0.59 1.02 0.81 0.84 0.71 0.76 0.84 Account receivables 0.68 0.94 1.41 1.38 1.32 1.21 1.28 1.43 Other receivables 0.38 0.54 0.68 0.54 0.59 0.55 0.52 0.55 Cash and cash equivalents 2.51 3.23 1.80 1.19 1.06 1.53 -0.25 -1.50 Prepaid expenses - - - - - - - - Other non-current assets 0.12 0.06 0.13 0.12 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 Total assets 8.56 9.92 9.41 8.15 7.86 7.88 6.04 4.88 Equity 5.77 4.74 1.19 -0.20 -5.35 -6.24 -8.72 -8.84 Others - - - - 4.86 5.18 7.54 10.08 Provisions 0.04 0.05 0.07 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Financial debt 1.45 2.99 6.00 6.23 6.07 6.97 5.16 1.41 Account payables 0.72 1.10 1.19 1.04 1.16 0.91 0.97 1.08 Other debts 0.58 1.04 0.96 0.98 0.81 0.76 0.77 0.85 Deferred income and other liabilities - - - 0.06 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 Total liabilities 8.56 9.92 9.41 8.15 7.86 7.88 6.04 4.88 4 IMPORTANT INFORMATION Responsibility for this publication This publication has been prepared under the only responsibility of BioStrategic Partners. Recipient This publication is exclusively designed for "Eligible Counterparties" or "Business Customers". It is not designed to be distributed or transmitted. directly or indirectly. to "Retail Customers". Absence of investment advice This publication has been produced for information only and does not represent investment advice. given that it has been prepared without knowledge of the financial situation. asset position or any other personal circumstance of the persons who may receive it. Absence of buy or sell offering of financial instruments This publication does not represent an offering or an incentive to buy or sell the financial instruments outlined in it. Reliability of information Every precaution has been taken by Biostrategic Partners to ensure that the information contained in this publication come from sources considered reliable. Unless otherwise specifically indicated in this publication. all opinions. estimations and forecasts given. are those of Biostrategic Partners at that date and may be revised without prior notice. Exemption from liability Neither Biostrategic Partners nor SwissLife Banque Privée shall be liable for any damage that may result from the incorrect or incomplete nature of this publication. Neither Biostrategic Partners or SwissLife Banque Privée is not liable for any investment decisions. regardless of their nature. made by the users of this publication on its basis. Transfer and distribution of this publication This document was sent. prior to its publication. to the issuer of the financial instruments to which it refers. This document may not be reproduced. distributed or published in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Biostrategic Partners and SwissLife Banque Privée. Warning concerning performance Investors should note that any income from financial instruments can fluctuate and that prices can fall as well as rise. Past and simulated performance does not guarantee future performance. Detection of potential conflicts of interest Company Potential conflicts of interest with Biostrategic Partners SPINEGUARD a) b) c) d) e) f) g) No No No No Yes No No The analyst has a familial relationship with a founding partner of IPF Partners who holds SpineGuard' bonds with warrants attached Biostrategic Partners has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company . Biostrategic Partners holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis. The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in Biostrategic Partners. Biostrategic Partners and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s. Biostrategic Partners has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company. Biostrategic Partners has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis. The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of Biostrategic Partners is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company. Company Potential conflicts of interest with SwissLifeBanquePrivée SPINEGUARD a) b) c) d) e) f) g) Yes No No Yes No No No SwissLife Banque Privée has participated or is participating. either as lead manager or member of an investment or guarantee syndicate for a financial transaction. either as advisor of a public offering over the last twelve months or as Listing Sponsor of the company. SwissLife Banque Privée holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in the capital of the company under analysis. The company who is the subject of this analysis holds an investment stake greater than or equal to 5% in SwissLife Banque Privée. SwissLife Banque Privée and/or one of its affiliates is/are liquidity provider(s) or market maker(s) for (one of) the company's financial instrument/s. SwissLife Banque Privée has agreed with the company to provide a service of production and distribution of analysis regarding the company. SwissLife Banque Privée has modified its conclusions after notifying the company before its distribution of this analysis. The person/s responsible for the analysis. a director or a member of the Board of Directors of SwissLife Banque Privée is a manager. director or member of the Board of Directors of the company. 5 Swiss Life Banque Privée Société Anonyme au capital de 37.092.080 € Code établissement bancaire n°11 238 RCS Paris 382 490 001 7. place Vendôme - F 75041 Paris Cedex 01 - France Tél. : +33 1 53 29 14 14 BioStrategic Partners SAS Société par Actions Simplifiée au capital de 30. 000 € RCS Paris 530 430 487 140 bis. rue de Rennes - F 75006 Paris - France Tél. : +33 6 17 96 50 19 BioStrategic Research est une marque déposée de BioStrategic Partners SAS 6 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SpineGuard SA published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 09:47:00 UTC 0 Latest news on SPINEGUARD 05:48a 25 MARS 2020 &NDASH; 10H00 CET : SpineGuard morning note by BioStrategic Researc.. PU 03/24 SPINEGUARD : Information on the Safeguard Proceedings BU 03/19 SPINEGUARD : Reports Solid Improvements in Its Full-year 2019 Financial Results BU 03/19 SPINEGUARD : Annual results CO 02/14 SPINEGUARD : Initiates Safeguard Proceedings While Adapting Its Governance to St.. BU 01/29 SPINEGUARD : Reports 2019 Revenue of 6.8 M BU 01/29 SPINEGUARD : 4th quarter earnings CO 01/08 SPINEGUARD : Announces Its 2020 Financial Calendar BU 01/08 SPINEGUARD : Provisional calendar CO 2019 SPINEGUARD : First Clinical Publication in Japan for the SpineGuard DSG® Technol.. BU

Financials (EUR) Sales 2019 - EBIT 2019 - Net income 2019 - Debt 2019 - Yield 2019 - P/E ratio 2019 - P/E ratio 2020 - Capi. / Sales2019 - Capi. / Sales2020 - Capitalization 4,86 M Chart SPINEGUARD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 0,32 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Pierre Jérôme Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Manuel Lanfossi Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Anne-Charlotte Millard Finance Director Olivier Frezal Vice-President-Technical Operations Stéphane Bette Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SPINEGUARD 33.88% 5 ABBOTT LABORATORIES -19.77% 122 894 MASIMO CORPORATION -1.68% 8 360 NOVOCURE LIMITED -27.71% 6 070 ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD. -8.89% 5 933 GETINGE 0.55% 4 677