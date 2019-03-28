SpineGuard : Receives Regulatory Clearance in Taiwan and Starts PediGuard® Commercialization

Regulatory News:
SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company
that deploys its DSG® real time digital technology for surgical guidance
intended to secure and streamline skeletal implant placement, announced
today that it is ready to start sales of PediGuard in Taiwan by
receiving regulatory clearance to market its Classic, Curved and
Cannulated PediGuard range. SpineGuard appointed Dreammed Biomedical as
its distributor and received a first stocking order.
‘This regulatory clearance is the result of a strong collaborative
process with Dreammed Biomedical Co., Ltd.’ said Patricia Lempereur,
Sales and Marketing Director International at SpineGuard. ‘It is an
important milestone for SpineGuard’s expansion in the Asia-Pacific area.’
‘I believe there is a strong need for a simple smart device like
PediGuard consistently ensuring safe and accurate placement of pedicle
screws.’ added Henry Lai, CEO of Dreammed Biomedical Co., Ltd and
distributor for SpineGuard’s products in Taiwan.
Spine Market in Taiwan is estimated at 8,000 surgeries per year
requiring pedicle screw placements growing 2-3% annually.
About SpineGuard®
Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane
Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary
real-time digital technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure
and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard
designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in
over 70,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Fourteen studies published in
peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple
benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and
hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic
partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a
disruptive innovation: the « smart » pedicle screw launched late 2017
and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and
surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D.,
Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.
For further information, visit www.spineguard.com
Disclaimer
The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or
sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be
registered under the Securities Act or any United States state
securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer
of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not
a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor
shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the
United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.
