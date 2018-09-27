SPINEWAY : Presentation of its new Mont-Blanc Evo line at the Eurospine 2018 conference

Press release Ecully, 27 September 2018

Spineway presents its new Mont-Blanc Evo line

at the Eurospine 2018 conference

Spineway, specialist in surgical implants and instruments for treating disorders of the spinal column (spine), gave a preview of new developments in its flagship Mont-Blanc product line at the Eurospine conference held last week in Barcelona.

In a distributor meeting at the Eurospine 2018 conference, Spineway teams presented the advantages of the new Mont-Blanc Evo line to over twenty of their international distributors. This development of Spineway's Mont-Blanc implants and screws allows surgeons to place screws twice as fast and for more efficient placement thanks to the new design.

The instruments of this line have also been reworked for better user comfort. In line with the client-support policy, the instruments and ancillary tools currently used by surgeons with the Mont-Blanc line are also compatible with this new generation of implants, thus simplifying their assimilation. True to its principles, Spineway thus offers professionals who work with spines a solution that will simplify their surgeries while providing more comfort.

This new offer perfectly completes Spineway's leading product line and should increase sales for this best-selling line that is already distributed in 50 countries worldwide.

As announced last 19 September, Spineway initiated the early redemption of 50% of the 44 ORNANE bonds still in the hands of the YA II PN, LTD investment fund. By the end of October/early November 2018, the group will redeem the remaining ORNANE bonds in circulation, taking into account the ORNANE bonds that might have been converted in the meantime.

This new product line, available both sterile and non-sterile, should be approved by the FDA (510k) by mid-October for sales in the US and should obtain the EC label for distribution in Europe in 2019.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

Next communication: Half-year results for 2018 - 24 October 2018

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation Award (2013) - INPI Talent award (2015). ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts :

Investor relations

David Siegrist - CFO

Phone: +33 (0)4 72 77 01 52

finance.dsg@spineway.com



Financial communication

Jérôme Gacoin / Solène Kennis

Phone: +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68

skennis@aelium.fr

