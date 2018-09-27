Log in
SPINEWAY (ALSPW)
SPINEWAY : Presentation of its new Mont-Blanc Evo line at the Eurospine 2018 conference

09/27/2018

Press release                                                                                                                                                                Ecully, 27 September 2018

Spineway presents its new Mont-Blanc Evo line
at the Eurospine 2018 conference

Spineway, specialist in surgical implants and instruments for treating disorders of the spinal column (spine), gave a preview of new developments in its flagship Mont-Blanc product line at the Eurospine conference held last week in Barcelona.

In a distributor meeting at the Eurospine 2018 conference, Spineway teams presented the advantages of the new Mont-Blanc Evo line to over twenty of their international distributors. This development of Spineway's Mont-Blanc implants and screws allows surgeons to place screws twice as fast and for more efficient placement thanks to the new design.

The instruments of this line have also been reworked for better user comfort. In line with the client-support policy, the instruments and ancillary tools currently used by surgeons with the Mont-Blanc line are also compatible with this new generation of implants, thus simplifying their assimilation. True to its principles, Spineway thus offers professionals who work with spines a solution that will simplify their surgeries while providing more comfort.

This new offer perfectly completes Spineway's leading product line and should increase sales for this best-selling line that is already distributed in 50 countries worldwide.

As announced last 19 September, Spineway initiated the early redemption of 50% of the 44 ORNANE bonds still in the hands of the YA II PN, LTD investment fund. By the end of October/early November 2018, the group will redeem the remaining ORNANE bonds in circulation, taking into account the ORNANE bonds that might have been converted in the meantime.

This new product line, available both sterile and non-sterile, should be approved by the FDA (510k) by mid-October for sales in the US and should obtain the EC label for distribution in Europe in 2019.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

Next communication: Half-year results for 2018 - 24 October 2018

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation Award (2013) - INPI Talent award (2015). ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW      

Contacts :

   
Investor relations
David Siegrist - CFO
Phone: +33 (0)4 72 77 01 52
finance.dsg@spineway.com

  		  Financial communication
Jérôme Gacoin / Solène Kennis
Phone: +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68
skennis@aelium.fr


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SPINEWAY via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 9,20 M
EBIT 2017 -1,50 M
Net income 2017 -1,20 M
Debt 2017 3,50 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2018 -
Capitalization 3,95 M
Chart SPINEWAY
Duration : Period :
Spineway Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEWAY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,25 €
Spread / Average Target 336%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Laurito Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stéphane Le Roux Chairman
David Siegrist Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brigneaud Independent Director
Bérangère Boggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPINEWAY-83.15%5
MEDTRONIC PLC21.18%133 701
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL18.97%41 384
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY75.18%31 564
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS7.76%26 557
HOYA CORPORATION17.40%22 520
