Spineway : International Symposium in Peru

Spineway, specialist in surgical implants and instruments for treating disorders of the spinal column (spine), in collaboration with its Peruvian distributor, presented its cutting-edge operating techniques to some one hundred local surgeons during a symposium in Peru.

Established in Peru since 2014 thanks to the leading distributor in orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery, Spineway decided to accelerate sales of its Mont Blanc and Kili product lines in South America.

In line with its market-development strategy, the Group, represented by Dr. Gilles Norotte, orthopedic surgeon at the Gap Hospital, was asked to present its approach to the biomechanics of the spine and operating technique for anterior surgery, leading to a scientific understanding of degenerative conditions. After academic presentations, there was a workshop, where Dr. Gilles Norotte demonstrated the technique he uses to quickly and easily reach the anterior part of the lumbar spine.

An anterior surgical approach allows for direct access to the vertebral bodies and diseased disks. This surgery, which has been used in the past, is now seeing a revival and being developed further with stabilization cages such as KILI, which was designed in partnership with Dr. Norotte and manufactured by Spineway.

The instruments designed and manufactured by Spineway allow for optimal correction and restoration of the lumbar spine’s curves to treat pain and disorders resulting from severe deformities in the lumbar spine, particular in adults and the elderly.

Spineway thus continues its market development while also building its name recognition with spine professionals in Latin America.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation Award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015). ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

