Spineway : Strengthening corporate governance appointment of two new board members

07/25/2019 | 12:20pm EDT


Strengthening corporate governance
Appointment of two new board members


An Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Spineway’s shareholders met pursuant to a second notice of meeting at 10:30 a.m. on 24 July 2019 at the company’s registered office. The number of shares held by the 22 shareholders present or represented amounted to 19 610 640, representing 21 335 325 votes, which meant a turnout of 14.19%. All of the ordinary resolutions were adopted. The extraordinary resolutions could not be put to a vote in the absence of a quorum.

During this General Meeting, the shareholders approved the company’s annual accounts and the appointment of Mr. Bernard Kubbinga and Mr. Roberto Albisetti as board members to help strengthen the Group’s positions in Latin America.

These new board members will be able to share their experience and knowledge with Spineway’s Board of Directors following the capital investment in INTEGRAL MEDICAL SOLUTIONS (IMS)1 with respect to the follow-up and management of its establishment in Latin America, as well as its future development in Africa.

Mr. Bernard Kubbinga
Born in 1957 in La Paz (Bolivia), Mr. Kubbinga is a graduate of EHL in Lausanne (Switzerland). He speaks six languages and has acquired significant international experience thanks to his career path. After many years with the Compagnie Internationale des Wagons-Lits et du Tourisme in Paris, where he was in charge of financial auditing, he went abroad and became the financial officer for the Andes region. He continued his career on the African continent where he created a distribution network for goods from West Germany, Indonesia, China and South Africa. He now lives in Dominican Republic where he manages his distribution network and is on the board of several compagnies.

Mr. Roberto Albisetti
Born in 1956 in Genoa (Italy), Mr. Albisetti is a banker, business consultant and university professor. He has had extensive professional experience abroad (USA, Europe, Mexico, Colombia and Moldavia, among other countries) acquired in the various fields of finance, industry, teaching, natural resources and healthcare. He assisted many companies with their strategic planning, structuring investments, mergers and acquisitions, as well as investment capital. He was a professor of finance and entrepreneurship at SDA Bocconi Business School in Milan, the University of Genoa and several other universities in Colombia and in Mexico. He has also been Vice President of the Italian export credit agency (SACE), adviser to the Italian member of the World Bank’s Board of Directors and member of the board of the Italian group IRI-Finmeccanica.

The fields of expertise as well as the diverse know-how of these two board members will be major assets to Spineway’s development.

Next communication: 2019 half-year results – 29 October 2019

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW              

Contacts:

Spineway

Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
+33 (0)811 045 555

 

Aelium

Finance et Communication

Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr




1 See Spineway’s press release dated 16 May 2019.


Attachment

