Spineway : Adjournment of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 19 september 2019

Adjournment of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 19 september 2019

Shareholders are hereby informed that, by decision dated on September 13, 2019, the Board of Directors has decided to adjourn the meeting of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting initially scheduled, on second convening, on September 19, 2019 and having made the subject, in accordance with the provisions of article R.225-69 of the French Commercial Code, of a convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on September 9, 2019.

A new notice of meeting will be published in a later date in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com



This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts:

Spineway



Shareholder-services line

Available Tuesday through Thursday

(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

+33 (0)811 045 555







Aelium Finance et Communication



Investor relations

Solène Kennis

spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment