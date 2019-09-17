Log in
Spineway SA

SPINEWAY SA

(ALSPW)
  Report  
News 
News

Spineway : Adjournment of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 19 september 2019

0
09/17/2019 | 11:46am EDT

 

Adjournment of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on 19 september 2019

                                                                                                                                                      

Shareholders are hereby informed that, by decision dated on September 13, 2019, the Board of Directors has decided to adjourn the meeting of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting initially scheduled, on second convening, on September 19, 2019 and having made the subject, in accordance with the provisions of article R.225-69 of the French Commercial Code, of a convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on September 9, 2019.

A new notice of meeting will be published in a later date in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires.

 

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW              

Contacts:

Spineway

Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
+33 (0)811 045 555

 

Aelium

Finance et Communication

Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

 

Attachment

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,00 M
EBIT 2019 -2,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,50 M
Debt 2019 1,70 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,81x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 0,99 M
Chart SPINEWAY SA
Duration : Period :
Spineway SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEWAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  €
Last Close Price 0,02  €
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Le Roux Chairman & President
David Siegrist Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brigneaud Independent Director
Bérangère Boggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPINEWAY SA-91.66%1
MEDTRONIC PLC19.89%146 309
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.06%44 378
HOYA CORPORATION37.15%30 895
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS32.72%28 264
TERUMO CORP-47.51%21 931
