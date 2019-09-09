Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Spineway SA    ALSPW   FR0011398874

SPINEWAY SA

(ALSPW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spineway : Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held 19 september 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 11:46am EDT


Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held 19 september 2019
                    Arrangements for availability of preparatory documents                   


Spineway’s General Shareholders’ Meeting called for 9 a.m. on 16 August 2019 at the Company’s registered office did not reach the quorum necessary to vote on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions.

A new Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting will therefore be held, pursuant to this second notice, Thursday, 19 september, at 11:00 a.m. at Spineway’s registered office (7 Allée du Moulin Berger - 69130 Ecully) in order to vote on the same agenda, as published in France’s legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 12 July 2019.

This second notice with the agenda was published in France’s legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today, Monday, 9 September. The terms and conditions for participating and voting in this General Meeting are set forth in said notice.

Shareholders who cannot physically attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 September may vote by mail by sending their voting form with the certificate of holding issued by their financial intermediary. These documents may be sent until midnight on Friday, 13 September,

•             by e-mail: serviceproxy@cmcic.fr
or
•             by mail:
CIC - SERVICE ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES
6 AVENUE DE PROVENCE
75452 PARIS CEDEX 09

The second notice as well as all the documents and information provided for by article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website:
http://www.spineway.com/finance/?content=index7_new&display=EN
(under Company/Investor/Regulated information).

The documents and information in connection with this General Meeting are also available to the shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory terms and conditions.

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW              

Contacts:

Spineway

Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
+33 (0)811 045 555

 

Aelium

Finance et Corporation

Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPINEWAY SA
11:46aSPINEWAY : Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetin..
GL
08/16SPINEWAY : Defer of the the General Shareholders' Meeting of August 16, 2019
AQ
07/29SPINEWAY : Arrangements for availability of the preparatory documents for the Ge..
AQ
07/25SPINEWAY : Strengthening corporate governance appointment of two new board membe..
GL
07/12SPINEWAY : Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meetin..
GL
07/11SPINEWAY : Half-year revenue of 2.6M
GL
07/01SPINEWAY : Defer of the the General Shareholders' Meeting of June 208 2019
AQ
05/16SPINEWAY : Acquisition confirmed for Latin America and Africa
GL
05/07SPINEWAY : Reduction of Spineway's share capital
PU
04/29SPINEWAY : 2018 annual results
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6,00 M
EBIT 2019 -2,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,50 M
Debt 2019 1,70 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,93x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,86x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 1,01 M
Chart SPINEWAY SA
Duration : Period :
Spineway SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINEWAY SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,03  €
Last Close Price 0,02  €
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 79,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 79,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Le Roux Chairman & President
David Siegrist Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brigneaud Independent Director
Bérangère Boggio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPINEWAY SA-91.43%1
MEDTRONIC PLC19.49%145 826
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.36.40%45 838
HOYA CORPORATION39.38%31 767
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS34.73%28 691
TERUMO CORP-48.72%21 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group