Spineway : Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to be held 19 september 2019





Notice of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held 19 september 2019

Spineway’s General Shareholders’ Meeting called for 9 a.m. on 16 August 2019 at the Company’s registered office did not reach the quorum necessary to vote on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions.

A new Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting will therefore be held, pursuant to this second notice, Thursday, 19 september, at 11:00 a.m. at Spineway’s registered office (7 Allée du Moulin Berger - 69130 Ecully) in order to vote on the same agenda, as published in France’s legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 12 July 2019.

This second notice with the agenda was published in France’s legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) today, Monday, 9 September. The terms and conditions for participating and voting in this General Meeting are set forth in said notice.

Shareholders who cannot physically attend the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of 19 September may vote by mail by sending their voting form with the certificate of holding issued by their financial intermediary. These documents may be sent until midnight on Friday, 13 September,

• by e-mail: serviceproxy@cmcic.fr

or

• by mail:

CIC - SERVICE ASSEMBLÉES GÉNÉRALES

6 AVENUE DE PROVENCE

75452 PARIS CEDEX 09

The second notice as well as all the documents and information provided for by article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website:

http://www.spineway.com/finance/?content=index7_new&display=EN

(under Company/Investor/Regulated information).

The documents and information in connection with this General Meeting are also available to the shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory terms and conditions.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

