SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC (SOP)
Spinnaker Opportunities : Board Changes and Business Update

10/15/2018 | 09:58am CEST

Regulatory Story

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC- SOP - Board Changes and Business Update

Released 07:00 15-Oct-2018

RNS Number :9672D

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC

15October2018

15 October 2018

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc

("Spinnaker"or"the Company")

Board Changes and Business Update

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc (LON: SOP), the Standard Listed cash shell established to make a material acquisition within the energy or industrial sectors, announces that Richard Liddell has resigned as a Director of the Company with immediate effect.

On 5 and 18 September 2018, the Company announced that it was evaluating an opportunity which involves the extraction and wholesaling of high purity Cannabidiol oils from industrial hemp for clients in non-medicinal health and wellness businesses. The Company confirms that it has now terminated discussions with this business although Spinnaker continues to review a number of acquisition opportunities within its enlarged strategic focus, with a particular and growing emphasis on businesses within the cannabis processing industry.

Commenting on the developments, Andy Morrison, Chairman of Spinnaker said:

"We look forward to furthering Spinnaker's new business focus and exploring our options within the cannabis processing industry."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Spinnaker Opportunities Plc

Contact through Blytheweigh (see below)

Andy Morrison / Alan Hume

Peterhouse Capital (Strategic Consultant)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller / Lucy Williams

SI Capital (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500

Nick Emerson / Greg Mahoney

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0)207 138 3553

Tim Blythe / Julia Tilley / Simon Woods

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Spinnaker Opportunities plc published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 07:57:00 UTC
