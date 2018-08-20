Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spinnaker Opportunities PLC    SOP   GB00BYQCS703

SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC (SOP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spinnaker Opportunities : Notification Of Major Holding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

Regulatory Story

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC- SOP TR1

Released 11:18 20-Aug-2018

RNS Number :3001Y

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC 20 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i

X

Name

N/A

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

N/A

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

17/08/2018

20/08/2018

reachedvi:

  • 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

  • 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

% of voting rights

1,010,239

3.44%

GB00BYQCS703

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

financial

datex

Conversion

settlementxii

voting rights

instrument

Periodxi

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it equals or is

equals or is higher than

through financial

higher than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

instruments if it equals

threshold

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Date of completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit

www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Spinnaker Opportunities plc published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 14:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PL
04:16pSPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Notification Of Major Holding
PU
06/05SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
04/27SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts and Notice of AGM
PU
01/03SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Completion of Placing and Subscription
PU
2017SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Subscription and Appointment of Joint Broker
PU
2017SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Notification Of Major Holdings
PU
2017SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Additional Retained Advisers
PU
More news
Chart SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Spinnaker Opportunities PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Chairman
Jonathan Bradley-Hoare Finance Director & Director
Anthony James Harpur Director
Richard Thomas Liddell Director
David Anthony Little Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC12.73%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD-8.72%44 017
INVESTOR7.75%33 702
HAL TRUST0.72%14 195
KINNEVIK2.06%8 540
REMGRO LIMITED-15.68%7 195
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.