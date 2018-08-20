Spinnaker Opportunities : Notification Of Major Holding

Regulatory Story

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC- SOP TR1​

Released 11:18 20-Aug-2018

RNS Number :​3001Y

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC 20 August 2018

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft

Word format if possible)i​

X

Name N/A City and country of registered office (if applicable) N/A 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or 17/08/2018 20/08/2018 ​reached​vi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

% of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii​

% of voting rights 1,010,239 3.44% GB00BYQCS703 SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of % of voting rights financial datex Conversion settlementxii voting rights instrument Period​xi ​

​

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

X

Namexv % of voting rights if it % of voting rights Total of both if it equals or is equals or is higher than through financial higher than the notifiable the notifiable threshold instruments if it equals threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold ​

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi​

Place of completion Date of completion

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit

www.rns.com.

​