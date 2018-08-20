Spinnaker Opportunities : Notification Of Major Holding

Regulatory Story
Spinnaker Opportunities PLC- SOP TR1
Released 11:18 20-Aug-2018
RNS Number :3001Y
Spinnaker Opportunities PLC 20 August 2018
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft
Word format if possible)i
|
Name
|
N/A
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
N/A
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or
|
17/08/2018
|
|
20/08/2018
reachedvi:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuervii
|
|
|
% of voting rights
|
|
1,010,239
|
3.44%
|
GB00BYQCS703
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
Type of
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of
|
% of voting rights
|
financial
|
datex
|
Conversion
|
settlementxii
|
voting rights
|
instrument
|
Periodxi
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it
|
% of voting rights
|
Total of both if it equals or is
|
equals or is higher than
|
through financial
|
higher than the notifiable
|
the notifiable threshold
|
instruments if it equals
|
threshold
|
or is higher than the
|
notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
|
Place of completion
|
Date of completion
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit
www.rns.com.