Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spinnaker Opportunities Plc    SOP   GB00BYQCS703

SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(SOP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spinnaker Opportunities : Update on Proposed Medicinal Cannabis RTO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Regulatory Story

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC- SOP - Update on Proposed Medicinal Cannabis RTO

Released 11:30 02-Dec-2019

RNS Number : 3348V

Spinnaker Opportunities PLC

02December2019

2 December 2019

Spinnaker Opportunities plc

("Spinnaker" or the "Company")

Update on Proposed Medicinal Cannabis RTO

Further to the announcement on 26 February 2019, regarding the proposed reverse take-over of medicinal cannabis company, Kanabo Research Ltd ("Kanabo") (the "RTO" or the "Proposed Acquisition"), Spinnaker is pleased to confirm that it has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Kanabo.

Signature of the associated Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") follows the provisional approval granted by the competent Israeli authority responsible for the regulation of cannabis-related businesses for the Proposed Acquisition by Spinnaker and the proposed continuation of Andy Morrison as a director of the enlarged group.

As a further sign of confidence, Spinnaker and Kanabo have entered into a Loan Facility Agreement under which Spinnaker has agreed to advance £200,000 to Kanabo in order to provide additional working capital to support sales growth.

The Share Purchase Agreement

Spinnaker has conditionally agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Kanabo. The acquisition of Kanabo will be satisfied by the issue and allotment of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"), such Consideration Shares to be issued at an agreed placing price, and within certain agreed target valuation parameters. The placing price will be determined following the completion of fundraising activities being undertaken by the Company's brokers in connection with the RTO.

Whilst the terms of the Proposed Acquisition have been agreed, the acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including inter alia:

  • The transaction will constitute a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules and will be subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at a general meeting
  • The Company having obtained a waiver from the Takeover Panel under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code
  • The successful completion of fundraising activities to be undertaken by way of a placing and direct subscriptions by new and existing investors
  • Re-listingof the enlarged group on the London Stock Exchange

Accordingly, there is no certainty that the transaction will proceed.

The Loan Facility Agreement

In order to provide additional working capital to support sales growth, Spinnaker has agreed to advance £100,000 to Kanabo as a loan secured against the intellectual property and other assets of Kanabo. The term of the loan is for a maximum of 18 months from date of advance, with an interest rate of 6.0% per annum until 30 April 2020, rising to 10.0% thereafter.

A second advance of £100,000 will be made on the same terms on or after 20 December 2019 in accordance with the satisfaction of certain conditions at the time.

Since the loan advances come from internal Spinnaker funds, the interest terms and security arrangements would fall away upon completion of the RTO.

The full terms of the Proposed Acquisition are expected to be set out in a prospectus which will be published in due course.

Andy Morrison, Chairman of Spinnaker, said:

"We are delighted to reach the important milestone of execution of the SPA and therefore pleased to support Kanabo to build sales. The additional funding will assist the enlarged group and allow them to hit the ground running after completion."

Avihu Tamir, Founder and CEO of Kanabo Research Limited, commented:

"We are very pleased to have reached this milestone and are delighted to see the pieces starting to come together. The opportunities facing the combined company are exciting. We look forward to publishing a prospectus and completing the transaction soon after. We will keep our shareholders updated with our progress."

For further information, please visit http://www.spinnakeropportunities.uk/or contact the following:

Peterhouse Capital (Financial Adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Guy Miller / Lucy Williams / Eran Zucker

SI Capital (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)1483 413 500 / +44 (0) 203 871 4038

Nick Emerson / Greg Mahoney

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tel: +44 (0) 207 138 3553

Camilla Horsfall / Megan Ray

Notes to Editors

Kanabo is an Israel based company, that believes that by creating a holistic ecosystem that works together in synergy, it can create a new standard in the medical Cannabis industry and improve the well-being of millions around the world. Kanabo focuses on the distribution of Cannabis-derived products for medical patients, and THC-free CBD products for consumers. Kanabo has conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporizers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions - making it easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment. Clinical and validation activities, including safety and efficiency tests, are conducted in the company's research centre in Israel - an established leader in the Cannabis industry.

Kanabo is currently undertaking a pilot sales scheme to measure key performance indicators in relation to the sale of its non-THC products. It is ready to scale up to meet market demands and projected sales and revenues and to grow the Kanabo brand through its marketing initiatives.

Kanabo's future long-term strategy involves continued research and development activities to develop a range of Unlicensed Medical Cannabis Oils, which will be sold alongside its vaporisation device, the VapePod Medical. It is intended that medicinal products will be sold as unlicensed medicines in the UK and Germany.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Spinnaker Opportunities plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 17:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PL
12:05pSPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Update on Proposed Medicinal Cannabis RTO
PU
10:37aIsraeli cannabis firm Kanabo to be bought by UK's Spinnaker
RE
08/29Israeli cannabis firm aims to beat the pack with London listing
RE
02/27SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Proposed RTO and Suspension of Listing
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Board Changes and Business Update
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Appointment of Financial Adviser and Broker and Second..
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Strategic Focus On The Cannabis Processing Industry Q&..
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Interim Results Sept 2018
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Notification Of Major Holding
PU
2018SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES : Result of 2018 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Spinnaker Opportunities Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Gowdy Morrison Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony James Harpur Independent Non-Executive Director
Alan Douglas Hume Independent Non-Executive Director
David Anthony Little Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPINNAKER OPPORTUNITIES PLC-3.13%2
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)32.06%40 235
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.51%35 026
HAL TRUST10.80%13 287
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%8 833
KINNEVIK AB2.62%6 394
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group