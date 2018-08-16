Log in
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (SPI)

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC (SPI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/16 03:20:08 pm
165.45 GBp   +2.00%
02:56pSPIRE HEALTHCAR : 2018 Half Year Results invitation
PU
08/07SPIRE HEALTHCAR : Shire warning on NHS spend
AQ
08/07SPIRE HEALTHCAR : shares ail as firm posts poorly outlook
AQ
Spire Healthcare : 2018 Half Year Results invitation

08/16/2018 | 02:56pm CEST
16.08.2018

You are invited to attend the analysts' meeting for these results:

ON: Tuesday, 18 September 2018
AT: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - 65 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1HT
TIME: 9:30am (coffee will be served from 9:00am)

Please confirm whether or not you will be able to attend.

A simultaneous audio webcast of the analysts' presentation will be available via the Company's website at: http://webcast.openbriefing.com/spire_hyr_2018/. There will also be a recorded playback available shortly after the presentation concludes.

Disclaimer

Spire Healthcare Group plc published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 12:55:03 UTC
