Spire Healthcare : 2018 Half Year Results invitation

16.08.2018

You are invited to attend the analysts' meeting for these results:

ON: Tuesday, 18 September 2018

AT: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer - 65 Fleet Street, London EC4Y 1HT

TIME: 9:30am (coffee will be served from 9:00am)

Please confirm whether or not you will be able to attend.

RSVP

Alex Shaw

alex.shaw@instinctif.com

Instinctif Partners

65 Gresham Street

EC2V 7NQ

020 7457 2020

A simultaneous audio webcast of the analysts' presentation will be available via the Company's website at: http://webcast.openbriefing.com/spire_hyr_2018/. There will also be a recorded playback available shortly after the presentation concludes.