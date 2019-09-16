Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spire Healthcare Group PLC    SPI   GB00BNLPYF73

SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC

(SPI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spire Healthcare : Hospital chain Spire profit rises on cost-cuts, NHS boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 03:26am EDT

(Reuters) - Britain's Spire Healthcare Group Plc reported on Monday a first-half profit compared with a loss last year, helped by cost-cutting measures and better-than-expected revenue from the National Health Service (NHS) referrals.

The hospital operator was hit by lower revenue from the NHS last year, while its profit plunged as budget cuts at state-run health service led to fewer referrals to big private healthcare providers, including Spire.

The company, which has maintained its full-year outlook, has been working on reducing capital spending and focussing on patients paying for their own treatments to revive its fortunes.

"We promised 2019 would be a year of stabilisation with revenue growth, continued quality improvement, cash generation and net debt reduction. All have been achieved in the first half," Chief Executive Officer Justin Ash said.

Spire's pretax profit, for the six months ended June 30, came in at 9.6 million pounds, compared with a loss of 2.2 million pounds last year.

Capital expenditure in the reported period dived 41.2%.

The company's growth was also aided by its marketing campaigns, which helped Spire attract more private-insurance providers and self-pay customers.

"While today's update was very welcome given its patchy track record of earnings delivery, we still require more confidence that the market backdrop has stabilised before turning positive," Liberum analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
03:26aSPIRE HEALTHCARE : Hospital chain Spire profit rises on cost-cuts, NHS boost
RE
02/28SPIRE HEALTHCARE : Hospital chain Spire's profit plunges on fewer NHS referrals
RE
01/16SPIRE HEALTHCARE : Makes a sharp descent after warning
AQ
01/15British shares up on China stimulus hopes, all eyes on Brexit deal vote
RE
01/15SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
RE
2018Brexit-sensitive British stocks wilt as worries return after PM vote
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hiscox and Spirax-Sarco to join FTSE 100, Just Eat and R..
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Aston Martin set for promotion to FTSE 250 just months a..
RE
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Brexit-fuelled pound surge weighs on FTSE, BT earnings s..
RE
2018SPIRE HEALTHCARE : Not what the doctor ordered for Mediclinic
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 955 M
EBIT 2019 97,7 M
Net income 2019 10,6 M
Debt 2019 1 082 M
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,55x
Capitalization 501 M
Chart SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Spire Healthcare Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 127,73  GBp
Last Close Price 125,10  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Justinian Joseph Ash Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Garry Watts Non-Executive Chairman
John Forrest Chief Operating Officer
Jitesh Sodha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jean-Jacques de Gorter Group Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC14.88%624
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA7.81%28 189
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%14 829
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 627
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 911
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED12.14%9 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group