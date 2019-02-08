Spire : Atmos Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Spire to Join S&P MidCap 400; NorthStar Realty Europe to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Log in
02/08/2019 | 06:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE: ATO) will replace Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE: NFX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will replace Atmos Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE) will replace Spire in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, February 15. EnCana Corp. (NYSE: ECA) is acquiring Newfield Exploration in a transaction expected to be completed on February 14 pending final conditions.

Atmos Energy engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Gas Utilities Sub-Industry index.

Spire engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Gas Utilities Sub-Industry index.

NorthStar Realty Europe is a European-focused real estate Investment Trust (REIT) with predominately-prime office properties. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Office REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – February 15, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Atmos Energy

Utilities

Gas Utilities

DELETED

Newfield
Exploration

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration &
Production



S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – February 15, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Spire

Utilities

Gas Utilities

DELETED

Atmos Energy

Utilities

Gas Utilities



S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – February 15, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

NorthStar Realty
Europe

Real Estate

Office REITs

DELETED

Spire

Utilities

Gas Utilities

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

David Blitzer

Managing Director and Chairman of the Index Committee
New York, USA
(+1) 212 438 3907
david.blitzer@spglobal.com

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com 

Media Inquiries
spdji_communications@spglobal.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atmos-energy-set-to-join-sp-500-spire-to-join-sp-midcap-400-northstar-realty-europe-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300792633.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
