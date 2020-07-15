2020

Spire is one of the first natural gas companies in U.S. committed to carbon neutrality

Spire's environmental focus includes a 53% reduction in methane emissions by 2025

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Spire's commitment to the environment and the communities it serves, the company announced it is one of the first natural gas companies in the United States to commit to being carbon neutral by midcentury, while also reducing methane emissions with a 53% reduction by 2025.

Spire's focus on environmental responsibility is featured in its second annual Corporate Social Responsibility report, which highlights performance data the company tracks through the independent Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index, the American Gas Association voluntary reporting tool, and information provided to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Other focus areas in the report include community, people and leadership.

"We know natural gas plays an important part in a sustainable energy future," said Steve Lindsey, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Spire. "That's why we're committed to moving our business forward in a way that protects the planet and supports communities for generations to come."

Spire is committed to:

S u b s t a n t i a l r e d u c t i o n s i n m e t h a n e e m i s s i o n s

By 2025, Spire's goal is a 53% reduction in gas utility methane emissions from 2005 levels, putting the company well ahead of international standards, which call for a commitment of a 26 to 28% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.

Spire has already seen success in reductions:

Since 2005, Spire's utilities have reduced overall methane emissions by 39 percent.

As an active member of the EPA's Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge program, Spire committed to reducing methane emissions by 5% per year, up from its prior commitment of 2 % per year.

In fiscal year 2019, Spire invested $287 million to replace 359 miles of aging infrastructure resulting in a 21% leak reduction per 1,000 system miles of distribution pipelines. Over the last five years, Spire reduced leaks per 1,000 system miles by 66%.

B e i n g a c a r b o n n e u t r a l c o m p a n y b y m i d c e n t u r y

In addition to its infrastructure upgrades and methane reduction goals, Spire's natural gas utilities are committed to being carbon neutral by midcentury.

"Our environmental efforts are important to our customers, and they are important to us, too," Lindsey said. "As a natural gas utility, we will continue to find innovative ways to supply the energy people depend on while striving to become carbon neutral by midcentury."