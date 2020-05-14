Spire : releases new corporate social responsibility report, confirms commitments as trusted energy provider

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing fiscal 2019 data, Spire just released its second annual Corporate Social Responsibility report which tracks social responsibility metrics based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) index. In one year, Spire increased overall performance by 9 percent on 107 economic, environmental and social indicators while adding commitments for the future.

"There's a saying that what you measure matters. And last year, as part of our commitment to holding ourselves accountable for being a responsible corporate citizen, we released our first-ever CSR report," said Spire President and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood. "This year's report provides a deeper look into what we believe, how we're committing to those beliefs, and how we're measuring and delivering results on those commitments. It shares where we're headed as a trusted energy provider. We're so excited to share not only what we've done, but how our beliefs influence every decision we make."

The inaugural report, which detailed Spire's fiscal 2018 GRI-informed index and its impact in four key areas —the environment, community, people and leadership, garnered Spire's inclusion on Newsweek's The Good List which recognizes the top responsible companies in the U.S. Other honors included recognition from the Women's Forum of New York for diversity in Spire's board membership, and placement as a finalist for the St. Louis Business Journal's Corporate Philanthropy Awards.

Key achievements for Spire's fiscal 2019 report include:

Spire invested $287 million to replace 359 miles of aging infrastructure, resulting in a 21 percent leak reduction per 1,000 system miles of distribution pipelines

to replace 359 miles of aging infrastructure, resulting in a 21 percent leak reduction per 1,000 system miles of distribution pipelines As an active member of the EPA's Natural Gas STAR Methane Challenge program, Spire reduced annual methane emissions by 5 percent, up from 2 percent the previous year



Since 2005, Spire has reduced overall methane emissions by 39 percent

Spire launched advanced safety protocols, including a mobile app that enables employees to promptly report incidents, claims and more

With a continued focus on safety, employee injury rates dropped for the fifth year in a row, marking a 29 percent year-over-year improvement and an overall improvement of 48 percent since fiscal 2015

Other people-focused accomplishments include developing a comprehensive approach to supporting employees in four areas—mental, physical, social and financial well-being

Focused on building tomorrow's workforce, Spire entered into a strategic partnership to create a new cooperative learning experience for students attending technical college

Spire's top 100 leaders serve on more than 150 industry-related, non-profit business and community boards

The company achieved full engagement of leadership and its board corporate governance committee in reviewing and approving its CSR report

Highlights of the CSR report include the following commitments:

Environment . A commitment to further reduce methane emissions from operations—in alignment with international goals for controlling climate change—targeting a 53 percent reduction from 2005 levels by 2025, while striving to be carbon neutral company by midcentury

. A commitment to further reduce methane emissions from operations—in alignment with international goals for controlling climate change—targeting a 53 percent reduction from 2005 levels by 2025, while striving to be carbon neutral company by midcentury Community . A commitment to continuously building a more diverse workforce through partnerships with technical schools and opportunities for advanced learning

. A commitment to continuously building a more diverse workforce through partnerships with technical schools and opportunities for advanced learning People. A commitment to achieving the goals of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

A commitment to achieving the goals of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge Leadership . A commitment to maintaining a board of directors that reflects diverse backgrounds, experiences, expertise, skill sets and viewpoints, as well as diversity of age, gender, nationality, race and ethnicity

Spire's complete CSR report can be accessed here.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact:

Raegan Johnson

314-342-3300

Raegan.Johnson@SpireEnergy.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-releases-new-corporate-social-responsibility-report-confirms-commitments-as-trusted-energy-provider-301059473.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.