Spire Inc. (SR)

SPIRE INC.

(SR)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Spire : to Host Earnings Conference Call on May 8

04/17/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 8, to discuss our fiscal 2020 second quarter financial results. We will issue our earnings news release before the market opens that day, and it will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Resources tab.

To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.


Date and Time:

Friday, May 8



8 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET)



Phone Numbers:

U.S. and Canada:

844-824-3832



International:

412-317-5142 

The call will be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

A replay of the call will be available from 12 p.m. CT (1 p.m. ET) on May 8 until June 9, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 10140913. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

About Spire
At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.    

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
Scott.Dudley@SpireEnergy.com  
314-342-0878

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
Jessica.Willingham@SpireEnergy.com  
314-342-3300

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-may-8-301043023.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
