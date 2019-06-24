Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications Plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spirent Communications : How Industry Can Help Defense Agencies Modernize Wireless Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
How Industry Can Help Defense Agencies Modernize Wireless Communications

Recently I had the pleasure of attending an Armed Forces communications event hosted by AFCEA (www.afcea.org). I have been to several similar events, and each time I come away feeling simultaneously unsettled and awed: unsettled, because of the intense technological challenges today's hostile world presents, from both insurgent parties and near-peer major powers; and absolutely awed by the brilliance, dedication and humility of those who are architecting and building our communications and other capabilities to meet these challenges.

Forming alliances with industry is a common and predominant theme in US military circles, particularly around information technologies. The old model of writing a detailed spec and mandating the details of a solution takes years. By the time a capability is defined, bid, built, tested and deployed, it can be years (or even decades) behind where industry is. Compare that to an insurgent who orders a drone online from Amazon. LT General Bruce Crawford is the US Army CIO. He's got his hands full building information systems and networks for everything from command down to mobile warfighters. At the event, he again emphasized the situation: 'We really, really, really need access to [industry's] talent. There are two pieces to this. It's the traditional technical talent that we know. It's [also] data scientists, software developers, engineers,' he said1. In speaking about Cloud, AI and 5G he talks about the shift from a 'monolithic, legacy program of record'2 to partnering with industry to bring in and quickly adapt leading-edge commercial solutions.

When it comes to the edge of the network, particularly the tactical edge that is in the hands of our war fighters on the connected battlefield, almost everything is wireless. Military communications systems do have a track record of employing sophisticated technologies to squeeze performance out of radio links. Meanwhile, over here in the cellular world, we've been gearing up for 5G. As 5G technologies such as multi-element antenna arrays for beamforming come into widespread use, the issue of testing for reliability and performance has spurred new developments in the cellular industry. In particular, the stalwart RF channel emulator has leapt ahead to become a solution that delivers hardware-in-the-loop real-world test scenarios to accommodate large element counts, high bandwidths, and mmWave frequencies. Not to mention offering intuitive model-creation user interfaces.

At a recent workshop, General Crawford concluded with, 'We have to make sure this thing we call network modernization is connected to the entire U.S. Army, so when the Army turns left or right the network goes with it.'3Spirent is currently collaborating with armed forces and contractors to leverage our leading-edge commercial solutions to meet this vision. Take a look at our new whitepaper Speed Up Radio System Development for Defense Applications or contact us to learn more.

1, 2 - https://www.afcea.org/content/army-cio-envisions-internet-strategic-things
3 - https://www.usar.army.mil/News/News-Display/Article/1850086/us-army-reserve-chief-information-officersignal-workshop-if-the-network-isnt-re/

Disclaimer

Spirent Communications plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 18:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
02:37pSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : How Industry Can Help Defense Agencies Modernize Wirele..
PU
06/22IT-HARVEST ANNOUNCES NEW PROJECT TO : A Complete History and Catalog of the IT ..
AQ
06/20SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding REPLACEMENT
PU
06/20SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Wins Two “Best of Show” Awards at Interop T..
PU
06/17SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
06/06SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Highlights and take-aways from Wi-Fi World Congress USA..
PU
05/29SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Supports New H3C in Tolly Labs' Largest Ever High Densi..
PU
05/23SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Shining A Light On Accelerating Early 5G Success
PU
05/23SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : TestCenter Solution Gets Smarter With IQ Monitoring and..
BU
05/22SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : The Tester is Dead! Long live the Tester!
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 501 M
EBIT 2019 80,6 M
Net income 2019 59,8 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 21,49
P/E ratio 2020 19,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,86x
Capitalization 1 177 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric George Hutchinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC27.53%1 159
CISCO SYSTEMS31.62%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD6.30%39 307
ERICSSON AB20.74%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-9.54%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS43.51%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About