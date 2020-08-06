Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirent Communications : Introduces SimIQ to Accelerate GNSS Product Evolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Enables greater collaboration and faster product development through I/Q data streaming

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) testing solutions, today announced the release of SimIQ, a new software that will allow for earlier and more efficient GNSS testing during product development. From software-in-the-loop through to final form testing, SimIQ enables developers to collaborate across the full design lifecycle through the creation, sharing and replay of I/Q data files.

SimIQ has been developed to meet the growing need to test GNSS capabilities earlier to accelerate product development, while simultaneously reducing costs by identifying issues prior to the purchase of hardware components. For developers using Spirent’s market-leading GSS7000 and GSS9000 simulators, SimIQ extends multi-frequency, multi-constellation simulation capabilities to cover software-only testing needs through the capture and replay of high fidelity I/Q data files. Housed in a single system, SimIQ reads and generates I/Q data with two major components, SimIQ Capture and SimIQ Replay.

  • SimIQ Capture - Allows Spirent GNSS simulators to generate I/Q files containing all the GNSS signal data required to test the algorithms, conformance, and performance of software receivers. It enables the recording of GNSS I/Q data into files hosted in the simulator, helping development and testing teams to validate positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) algorithms before expensive hardware designs.
  • SimIQ Replay - Enables the simulator to read any I/Q file containing GNSS data. In addition, it facilitates the generation of RF from pre-recorded interference signals and custom waveforms. The flexibility and unrivalled signal generation architecture of Spirent’s hardware enables the generation of these signals from I/Q files, while maintaining fidelity and quality due to Spirent’s unrivalled signal generation architecture.

Martin Foulger, General Manager of Spirent’s Positioning, Navigation and Timing business said: “With SimIQ, test engineers will now be able to utilize our simulators to test GNSS throughout the full design lifecycle, ultimately saving time and resources, while accelerating technology development.”

The new software will bring significant benefits to developers in the aerospace, automotive and defense industries, as Ricardo Verdeguer Moreno, Product Manager for SimIQ explains: “SimIQ Capture enables developers to test their receiver algorithms in the earliest stages of design in order to minimize their costs. This provides designers with full assurance that they can move forward with confidence to the hardware design phase.”

SimIQ will be available to new and existing customers beginning in Q4 2020. For more information about Spirent’s SimIQ test capability for Spirent GNSS simulators, visit the SimIQ product page.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning, and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
04:01aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Introduces SimIQ to Accelerate GNSS Product Evolution
BU
08/04SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Federal Supports New BFEA Wave Forms for Major U.S. Mil..
BU
07/09SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Federal Awarded $1.8 Million for Major U.S. Military Pr..
BU
06/05SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Collaborates with Rakuten Mobile on Core Network Testin..
BU
05/12SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Named as Authorized Test Lab for Amazon Alexa Built-in
BU
04/29SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Supports China Telecom's Accelerated Advancement to 5G ..
BU
04/13SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : How to Bring the Digital Collaboration Revolution to Ne..
PU
04/07SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : SimHIL Brings Realistic GNSS Simulation to Automotive H..
BU
03/18SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Capital Markets Day Postponed
PU
03/12SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 419 M 549 M 549 M
Net income 2020 63,1 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net cash 2020 177 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 1,51%
Capitalization 1 722 M 2 264 M 2 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 1 382
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 235,01 GBX
Last Close Price 282,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Updyke Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Executive Director, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC12.33%2 264
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-1.31%201 277
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.03%41 836
ERICSSON AB25.49%39 202
NOKIA OYJ31.36%28 649
ZTE CORPORATION10.60%23 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group