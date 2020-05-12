Log in
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
Spirent Communications : Named as Authorized Test Lab for Amazon Alexa Built-in

05/12/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Spirent to leverage more than a decade of device testing in support of certification for latest Alexa Built-in products globally

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), a leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced that it has been approved by Amazon as an Authorized Test Lab for Alexa Built-in devices. As an Authorized Test Lab, Spirent will work directly with manufacturers at its state-of-the-art lab facility in Maryland, USA to provide a range of audio and acoustic test services for Alexa Built-in products seeking certification from Amazon.

The Spirent Performance Center features four automation-enabled labs that focus on quality of experience testing. One of these labs is specially equipped to test and assure Alexa Built-in products meet performance requirements across acoustics, music, functional and user (UX) experiences. Examples of testing that Spirent performs in support of Alexa Voice Service requirements include functional testing, near-field and far-field testing, wake word detection delay testing and manual subject testing, with the ability to add additional tests as needed. Devices that pass these tests will receive certification test results in the form of Alexa Qualification Tool (AQT) reports.

“As one of just a handful of Authorized Test Labs for Alexa around the world, we are eager to put our vast connected smart device testing experience to work in support of the many emerging innovations coming to market,” said Rob VanBrunt, General Manager of Spirent’s Connected Devices business. “Spirent’s Performance Center is a world-class facility that is already a leader in evaluating the communications performance of voice, video and data devices, ensuring a seamless experience for developers of Alexa Built-in devices as they pursue certification and reduce time to market.”

Spirent brings more than a decade of expertise supporting the successful launch of over 1,500 connected smart devices to its work with Amazon. The company’s device testing teams are trusted by manufacturers around the world, from independent players to globally recognized market leaders. These customers have not only sought the company’s unique testing services, but its guidance on determining issues impacting performance and a path to resolution.

Alexa is available on more than 100 million devices from Amazon and third-party device manufacturers. With Alexa, device manufacturers can build natural voice experiences that offer customers a more intuitive way to interact with the technology they use every day. Amazon offers a collection of tools, APIs, reference solutions and documentation to make it easier to build for Alexa, and new devices can now be submitted by developers direct to Spirent for testing and certification.

For more details about the Spirent Performance Center and Alexa Built-in testing and certification services, visit: https://www.spirent.com/global-services/authorized-test-lab-for-alexa-built-in-devices

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. The company provides products, services and information for high-speed Ethernet, positioning and mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note to News Editor: Images are available upon request.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 422 M
EBIT 2020 77,0 M
Net income 2020 62,8 M
Finance 2020 179 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 1 622 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 226,71  GBp
Last Close Price 266,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Updyke Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Executive Director, COO & Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC5.77%2 001
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-10.36%183 715
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.14%40 613
ERICSSON AB2.65%30 229
ZTE CORPORATION0.68%25 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.24%22 133
