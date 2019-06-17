Spirent Communications : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

Notice of 2019 Half Year Results Presentation

London, UK - 17 June 2019: Spirent Communications plc ('Spirent' or the 'Company') (LSE: SPT), a leading communications technology company, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 1 August 2019, before the opening of the UK market.

The Company will host a results presentation at 09.30am UK time on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at FTI Consulting Limited, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Spirent Communications plc website https://corporate.spirent.com/.

- ends -

Enquiries

Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer

Spirent Communications plc

+44 (0)1293 767676 Paula Bell, Chief Financial Officer

















James Melville Ross/Dwight Burden/Adam Davidson

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

