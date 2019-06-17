Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications Plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spirent Communications : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 04:14am EDT
Notice of 2019 Half Year Results

Released : 17/06/2019 09:00:00

RNS Number : 3856C
Spirent Communications PLC
17 June 2019

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

Notice of 2019 Half Year Results Presentation

London, UK - 17 June 2019: Spirent Communications plc ('Spirent' or the 'Company') (LSE: SPT), a leading communications technology company, will announce its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 on 1 August 2019, before the opening of the UK market.

The Company will host a results presentation at 09.30am UK time on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at FTI Consulting Limited, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Spirent Communications plc website https://corporate.spirent.com/.

- ends -

Enquiries

Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer


Spirent Communications plc


+44 (0)1293 767676

Paula Bell, Chief Financial Officer










James Melville Ross/Dwight Burden/Adam Davidson


FTI Consulting


+44 (0)20 3727 1000

About Spirent Communications plc

Spirent Communications plc (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. Spirent provides products, services and information solutions for high-speed Ethernet, positioning mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions. Further information about Spirent Communications plc can be found at https://corporate.spirent.com/.

Spirent Communications plc Ordinary Shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SPT; LEI: 213800HKCUNWP1916L38). The Company operates a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme with each ADR representing four Spirent Communications plc Ordinary Shares. The ADRs trade in the US over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol SPMYY and the CUSIP number is 84856M209. Spirent ADRs are quoted on the Pink OTC Markets electronic quotation service which can be found at http://www.otcmarkets.com/marketplaces/otc-pink.

Spirent and the Spirent logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spirent Communications plc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned herein are held by their respective companies. All rights reserved.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NORGGUCGQUPBGQC

Disclaimer

Spirent Communications plc published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 08:13:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
04:14aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of 2019 Half Year Results
PU
06/06SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Highlights and take-aways from Wi-Fi World Congress USA..
PU
05/29SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Supports New H3C in Tolly Labs' Largest Ever High Densi..
PU
05/23SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Shining A Light On Accelerating Early 5G Success
PU
05/23SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : TestCenter Solution Gets Smarter With IQ Monitoring and..
BU
05/22SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : The Tester is Dead! Long live the Tester!
PU
05/22SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Industry's First Standards-based NFV Cloud Tes..
BU
05/21SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : First to Incorporate NetSecOPEN Test Suite into Securit..
BU
04/16SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Withdrawal of Resolution 8
PU
04/04SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Appoints Amdocs Group President Eric Updyke As New CEO
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 501 M
EBIT 2019 80,6 M
Net income 2019 59,8 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 21,83
P/E ratio 2020 20,14
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 1 195 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,12 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric George Hutchinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC27.70%1 159
CISCO SYSTEMS26.36%221 656
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD1.90%39 307
ERICSSON AB14.58%32 216
NOKIA OYJ-12.80%28 263
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS39.39%25 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About