Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications Plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC (SPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spirent Communications : Rohde & Schwarz and Spirent announce collaboration for TC8 Automotive Ethernet testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 08:23am CEST

Partnership delivers complete test coverage for all layers of Automotive Ethernet conformance

Munich, Germany and Crawley, UK, October 4, 2018 - Rohde & Schwarz and Spirent announced a new partnership to provide an unrivaled, fully integrated test solution, offering full coverage of both the physical and protocol layers for automotive Ethernet TC8 ECU test specifications. As members of the OPEN Alliance (One-Pair Ether-Net) Special Interest Group (SIG), both companies have been working closely with the industry and have joined forces to develop tailored solutions to address the challenges that the emerging technologies bring.

High quality compliance testing

The new partnership will mean customers can now have the best of both worlds when it comes to compliance testing and debugging for 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1. Rohde & Schwarz offers a unique test solution to cover all the mandatory test cases for the PHY layer based on the company's R&S RTO oscilloscopeand the R&S ZND vector network analyzer, while Spirent complements this solution by adding its unique Automotive C50 test platform to support all protocol layers. Joint customers such as OEMs, tier1s, tier2s, system integrators and test houses will all benefit from the automotive expertise and global presence of both companies.

Tailored test solution for TC8 ECU test specifications

The OPEN Alliance Special Interest Group has launched a comprehensive test plan to verify the correct implementation of several standards and protocols in Automotive Ethernet ECUs, called 'OPEN Alliance Automotive Ethernet ECU Test Specification - TC8 ECU and Network Test'. Full coverage of the TC8 ECU test specifications is required by OEMs to guarantee interoperability of Automotive Ethernet communication devices. TC8 defines test processes and supports the establishment of test houses that can perform the ECU tests.

With the arrival of new systems and protocols in modern Ethernet-based in-vehicle networks, automotive test and validation engineers are challenged with new and more complex testing approaches than with traditional networks based on CAN or LIN.

Dr. Nik Dimitrakopoulos, Automotive Ethernet & Infotainment at Rohde & Schwarz said: 'Automotive Ethernet will dominate future in-vehicle networks. Today we have 100/1000BASE-T1, tomorrow we will have Multi-Giga Ethernet. We are very excited to announce our partnership with Spirent. Our common goal is to provide customers with an unrivalled and complete solution covering both the physical and protocol layers.'

Thomas Schulze, Director of Marketing and Business Development of Spirent's Automotive Business Unit said: 'This is an important partnership for automotive Ethernet based devices and networks. Spirent and Rohde & Schwarz are the first companies to offer a fully integrated solution to provide a complete coverage of the TC8 ECU test specification. We are fully committed to this cooperation to provide state-of-the-art test solutions that help pave the way to autonomous driving by combining our companies' expertise.'

For further information on the TC8 Automotive Ethernet conformance testing, go to:

www.rohde-schwarz.com/open-alliance

www.spirent.com/automotive

Disclaimer

Spirent Communications plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
08:23aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Rohde & Schwarz and Spirent announce collaboration for ..
PU
09/26SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Fraunhofer and LZE Partner to Ensure Continuity of Supp..
PU
09/26SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Push for new IT initiatives is impacting enterprise sec..
AQ
09/26SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Expands EMEA Sales & Services Presence to Extend Market..
BU
09/24SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Down for upgrades? Measuring the Impact of Spectre and ..
PU
09/20SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : approved as test lab for new cybersecurity certificatio..
AQ
09/19SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Research from Spirent with ESG Reveals Shifting Priorit..
BU
09/14SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : University of Surrey 5G Innovation Centre Selects Spire..
PU
09/12SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Customers Kick Off Major Network Automation Expansions ..
BU
09/12SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Approved as Authorized Test Lab for New CTIA IoT Cybers..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05Spirent Communications Plc ADR (SPMYY) CEO Eric Hutchinson on Q2 2018 Results.. 
08/02Spirent Communications Plc ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/02Spirent Communications reports 1H results 
07/10Semi-Final SNAPS - World Cup Fever Takes Over The NAPS Portfolio 
03/08Spirent Communications' (SPMYY) CEO Eric Hutchinson on Full Year 2017 Results.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 470 M
EBIT 2018 61,1 M
Net income 2018 40,4 M
Finance 2018 121 M
Yield 2018 3,19%
P/E ratio 2018 29,07
P/E ratio 2019 24,81
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 1 070 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,84 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric George Hutchinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC32.16%1 070
CISCO SYSTEMS28.30%224 041
QUALCOMM13.46%107 759
ERICSSON47.86%29 477
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS40.35%20 587
HARRIS CORPORATION19.37%19 800
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.