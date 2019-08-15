Spirent Communications : Supports Alliance of Industrial Internet with First TSN Equipment Interoperability Test in China

BEIJING, China - Aug 15, 2019 - Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leader in Ethernet test and measurement, has successfully supported China's first industrial network equipment interoperability test for time-sensitive networks (TSN). Organized by the Alliance of Industrial Internet(AII) and leading industry vendors, the two-week testing process focused on factory, workshop and field-level TSN device samples to evaluate time synchronization and traffic scheduling features of existing TSN networks.

Time-sensitive networks are seen by many as the next step in the evolution of next-generation industrial networks. With TSN protocols and related technologies maturing, established network equipment manufacturers are now entering the research and development stage. The AII launched its test study into TSN-related technologies and standards to help build a better industrial eco-system for time-sensitive networks and to better understand the current technological state of the industry.

'The Alliance hopes to take advantage of this test to provide the industry with real-world testing data from representative vendors in order to better understand the features of TSN networks, and support continued development of the industry,' said Rotating Chairman of the AII's Network Group, Zhang Hengsheng. 'The test report reflects the current state of TSN equipment implementation and will help promote and provide guidance for the development, deployment and implementation of TSN technology and industrial network innovation.'

Utilizing Spirent's C50 Appliance and TTworkbench, the testing covered TSN functionality and performance of basic equipment interconnection and interoperability, clock protocol interoperability (1588v2 and IEEE802.1AS) and traffic scheduling feature interoperability (IEEE802.1Qbv and 802.1Qbu). This included bandwidth control, delay guarantees, gating capabilities, sequence guarantees, scheduling accuracy and gating accuracy. The testing took place at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Lab for Converged Industrial and Internet Innovation.

'We are pleased to have supported the AII and leading industrial network equipment vendors to successfully complete this major milestone in TSN equipment interoperability testing,' said Spirent's Director of Business Development, Wu Jie. 'Our test solutions help verify TSN functionality, performance and conformance to provide valuable analysis of systems capabilities. Performing such real-world emulation and verification of TSN core standard implementations and product deployments will help to facilitate successful real-world deployment of industrial internet functionality.'

More information about Spirent's Time-Sensitive Networking test solutions is available at: https://www.spirent.com/products/time-sensitive-networking.