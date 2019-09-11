Spirent Communications : Unveils Enhanced Flagship Simulator at ION GNSS+ 2019

MIAMI, FL, September 11, 2019 - Spirent Communications plc(LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) test solutions, will unveil its enhanced GSS9000 Series GNSS Constellation Simulator at ION GNSS+ 2019 in Miami (September 16 - 20). It joins Spirent's already impressive range of test solutions on display at the world's largest showcase of GNSS technology, products and services.

'The industry is at a very important point,' says Spirent Marketing Director, Steve Hickling. 'With the volume of GNSS signals growing, more multi-constellation receivers being developed every day, and the need for greater precision increasing all the time, it's vital that testing solutions are able to stay ahead of this reality. This is why we're excited to demonstrate the enhanced GSS9000 Series at ION.'

The GSS9000 Series builds on its position as the industry-leading constellation simulator, with enriched features and enhanced capabilities combined with an increased channel capacity. Most importantly, this greater flexibility, coherence, fidelity, performance, accuracy and reliability is maintained under all test conditions.

At ION, Spirent (booth E) will also be showing its GSS6450 - the world's first highly portable 16-bit RF record and playback system - and the GSS7000 series multi-frequency, multi-GNSS RF simulation solution. Visitors can also learn more about Spirent's realistic multipath and obscuration simulation tool, Sim3D.

Spirent's expertise will also be demonstrated during three ION GNSS+ speaking panels:

Robust and Resilient PNT in Autonomous systems - the Need for the Development and Testing of Both Offensive and Defensive Technology - Reserve paper to be presented by Spirent CAV software engineer Felix Krefft

For more information about Spirent at ION GNSS+ 2019, visit: https://www.spirent.com/newsroom/events/event-listing/2019/09/09-19_ion-gnss.