Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Spirent Communications Plc    SPT   GB0004726096

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(SPT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spirent Communications : Unveils Enhanced Flagship Simulator at ION GNSS+ 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

MIAMI, FL, September 11, 2019 - Spirent Communications plc(LSE:SPT), the world leader in global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) test solutions, will unveil its enhanced GSS9000 Series GNSS Constellation Simulator at ION GNSS+ 2019 in Miami (September 16 - 20). It joins Spirent's already impressive range of test solutions on display at the world's largest showcase of GNSS technology, products and services.

'The industry is at a very important point,' says Spirent Marketing Director, Steve Hickling. 'With the volume of GNSS signals growing, more multi-constellation receivers being developed every day, and the need for greater precision increasing all the time, it's vital that testing solutions are able to stay ahead of this reality. This is why we're excited to demonstrate the enhanced GSS9000 Series at ION.'

The GSS9000 Series builds on its position as the industry-leading constellation simulator, with enriched features and enhanced capabilities combined with an increased channel capacity. Most importantly, this greater flexibility, coherence, fidelity, performance, accuracy and reliability is maintained under all test conditions.

At ION, Spirent (booth E) will also be showing its GSS6450 - the world's first highly portable 16-bit RF record and playback system - and the GSS7000 series multi-frequency, multi-GNSS RF simulation solution. Visitors can also learn more about Spirent's realistic multipath and obscuration simulation tool, Sim3D.

Spirent's expertise will also be demonstrated during three ION GNSS+ speaking panels:

  1. Simulating Realistic Ionospheric Scintillation of GPS Signals for Robust PNT Testing- presented by Spirent's Talini Pinto Jayawardena
  2. Development of Array Receivers with Anti-Jamming and Anti-Spoofing Capabilities with Help of Multi-Antenna GNSS Signal Simulators- presented by German Aerospace Center's Andriy Konovaltsev
  1. Robust and Resilient PNT in Autonomous systems - the Need for the Development and Testing of Both Offensive and Defensive Technology- Reserve paper to be presented by Spirent CAV software engineer Felix Krefft

For more information about Spirent at ION GNSS+ 2019, visit: https://www.spirent.com/newsroom/events/event-listing/2019/09/09-19_ion-gnss.

Disclaimer

Spirent Communications plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 20:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
04:57pSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Unveils Enhanced Flagship Simulator at ION GNSS+ 2019
PU
09/10SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Federal Announces New Enhanced GSS9000 Series GNSS Cons..
BU
09/04SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Major GSS9000 Series GNSS Constellation Simul..
BU
08/29SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Sim3D Shows the Way Ahead for Realistic Multipath Simul..
BU
08/21MONTHS TO MINUTES : Transforming Test and Measurement with As-a-Service Models
PU
08/15SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Supports Alliance of Industrial Internet with First TSN..
PU
08/08SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
PU
07/30SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Previews New 5G Network Security and Expanded Data Brea..
BU
07/19SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : Annual Report 2018 Remuneration Policy Correction
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 414 M
EBIT 2019 66,6 M
Net income 2019 56,2 M
Finance 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 1 161 M
Chart SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Spirent Communications Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 180,48  GBp
Last Close Price 1,90  GBp
Spread / Highest target 11 730%
Spread / Average Target 9 389%
Spread / Lowest Target 8 049%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric George Hutchinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Gennydd Thomas Non-Executive Chairman
Paula Bell Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Charles Silver Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Bruce Bullard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC56.08%1 394
CISCO SYSTEMS13.57%208 911
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD30.28%42 130
NOKIA OYJ-9.30%28 300
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS42.93%27 387
ERICSSON AB-0.21%26 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group