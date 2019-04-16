Spirent Communications : Withdrawal of Resolution 8

SPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS PLC

WITHDRAWAL OF AGM RESOLUTION 8

Further to the Company's announcement on 1 April 2019 of the appointment of Eric Updyke as CEO-designate, the Board has decided to withdraw the proposed Resolution 8 as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 27 March 2019 relating to the re-election of Eric Hutchinson as a director, since Mr Hutchinson will now step down from the Board at this years Annual General Meeting.

The remaining resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting will be put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2019, with results being announced following the conclusion of the meeting.

- ends -

Enquiries

Angus Iveson, Company Secretary Spirent Communications plc +44 (0)1293 767676

About Spirent Communications plc

Spirent Communications plc (LSE: SPT) offers test, measurement, analytics and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks. Spirent provides products, services and information solutions for high-speed Ethernet, positioning mobile network infrastructure markets, with expanding focus on service assurance, cybersecurity and 5G. Spirent is accelerating the transition of connected devices, network equipment and applications from development labs to the operational network, as it continues to innovate toward fully-automated testing and autonomous service assurance solutions. Further information about Spirent Communications plc can be found at https://corporate.spirent.com/.

Spirent Communications plc Ordinary Shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SPT; LEI: 213800HKCUNWP1916L38). The Company operates a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programme with each ADR representing four Spirent Communications plc Ordinary Shares. The ADRs trade in the US over-the-counter (OTC) market under the symbol SPMYY and the CUSIP number is 84856M209. Spirent ADRs are quoted on the Pink OTC Markets electronic quotation service which can be found at http://www.otcmarkets.com/marketplaces/otc-pink.

Spirent and the Spirent logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Spirent Communications plc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned herein are held by their respective companies. All rights reserved.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements which are made in good faith and are based on current expectations or beliefs, as well as assumptions about future events. You can sometimes, but not always, identify these statements by the use of a date in the future or such words as 'will', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'project', 'intend', 'plan', 'should', 'may', 'assume' and other similar words. By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive and speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.