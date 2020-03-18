Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Log in
03/18/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPR) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between October 31, 2019 through January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Spirit investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/spirit-aerosystems/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Spirit issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Spirit’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Spirit’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 10, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 474 M
EBIT 2020 146 M
Net income 2020 -32,8 M
Debt 2020 1 515 M
Yield 2020 0,21%
P/E ratio 2020 -36,9x
P/E ratio 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 1 974 M
