Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SPR) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between October 31, 2019 through January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Spirit investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740, or online at www.kaskelalaw.com/case/spirit-aerosystems/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Spirit issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period, and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Spirit’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Spirit’s common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 10, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

