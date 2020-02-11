SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. - SPR

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 10, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), if they purchased the Company’s securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

About the Lawsuit

Spirit and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 30, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had failed to “comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019” and that its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer had resigned.

On this news, the price of Spirit’s shares plummeted.

The case is Goldman v. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. et al, 4:20cv54.

