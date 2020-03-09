Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.    SPR

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPR INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the Company”) (NYSE: SPR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Spirit securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/spr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. Then, on January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/spr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Spirit you have until April 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
03:05pSPR INVESTOR ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWI : April 10, 2020
BU
03/03For Growing Numbers of Struggling U.S. Cities, the Downturn Has Arrived
DJ
03/02SPIRIT DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..
BU
03/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/28SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Plans 737 MAX Restart in March
DJ
02/28SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 535 M
EBIT 2020 169 M
Net income 2020 -35,2 M
Debt 2020 1 498 M
Yield 2020 0,08%
P/E ratio 2020 -104x
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 4 963 M
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 68,06  $
Last Close Price 47,37  $
Spread / Highest target 90,0%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas C. Gentile President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Johnson Chairman
Ron Rabe Chief Procurement Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Mark J. Suchinski Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
H. David Walker Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-35.00%4 963
SAFRAN-16.35%55 376
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-10.16%27 011
HEICO CORPORATION-7.95%13 173
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-20.03%12 185
AVIC AIRCRAFT CO., LTD.-1.01%7 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group