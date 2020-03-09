SPR INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 10, 2020

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the Company”) (NYSE: SPR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Spirit securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/spr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. Then, on January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you suffered a loss in Spirit you have until April 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

