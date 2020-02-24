Log in
SPR LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP is Investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. For Violations of the Federal Securities Laws

02/24/2020 | 10:13am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. ("Spirit" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPR) on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired Spirit securities between October 31, 2019 and January 29, 2020.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Spirit securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Spirit Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On January 30, 2020, before the market opened, the Company issued a press release announcing that Spirit had determined that it did not comply with its accounting procedures and that Garcia and Gilson had resigned.  On this news the Company's shares fell $2.56 per share or approximately 4% on unusually high volume to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you purchased Spirit securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/spiritaerosystemsholdingsinc-spr-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-249/apply/  or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.  

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spr-losses-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp--is-investigating-spirit-aerosystems-holdings-inc-for-violations-of-the-federal-securities-laws-301009363.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
