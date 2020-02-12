Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is notifying investors that a class action lawsuit have been filed against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPR) and other defendants related to alleged violations of federal securities laws. If you purchased Spirit securities between October 31, 2019, and January 29, 2020, inclusive, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Spirit designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures and structural components for military aircraft and other applications.

According to the lawsuit, Spirit made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting and the Company did not comply with its established accounting principles related to potential contingent liabilities.

In December 2019, Spirit commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities.

Then, on January 30, 2019, Spirit announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies.

On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $2.56 per share, or 3.78%, to close at $65.08 per share on January 30, 2020.

What You Can Do

The deadline for lead plaintiff motions is April 10, 2020.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

