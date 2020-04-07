Spirit AeroSystems : 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be Virtual Only

WICHITA, Kan., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] will hold its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to comply with federal, state, and local restrictions on public gatherings. The time and date of the meeting will be as previously announced – on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Stockholders as of the close of business on the record date, February 24, 2020, may vote their shares in connection with the annual meeting as described in the proxy materials that were mailed to stockholders on March 20, 2020. Stockholders can use their existing proxy cards to vote (new proxy cards will not be distributed as a result of the change to a virtual-only format). Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only annual meeting, Spirit urges stockholders to vote as soon as possible.

If stockholders want to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, they can be admitted and attend at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SPR2020 by entering the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card. Stockholders may vote, submit questions, and access the list of stockholders entitled to vote during the meeting by following the instructions available on the website above during the meeting.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

