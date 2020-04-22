Log in
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Spirit AeroSystems : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

04/22/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

WICHITA, Kan., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) today announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly $0.01 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable July 6, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business June 15, 2020.

On the web: www.spiritaero.com  
On Twitter: @SpiritAero

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-aerosystems-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301045545.html

SOURCE Spirit AeroSystems


© PRNewswire 2020
