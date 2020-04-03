Log in
Spirit AeroSystems : Boeing Program Production Return-to-Work

04/03/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

Boeing Program Production Return-to-Work

Spirit AeroSystems employees at our Wichita, Tulsa, McAlester and San Antonio sites affected by the two week suspension of Boeing production work are instructed to return to work on Wednesday, April 8 to support the restart of operations on the Boeing programs.

During this time, we have taken a number of actions to ensure the safety of our employees including thorough and ongoing enhanced cleaning of workspaces, addition of signage to floors and work areas as reminders of social distancing expectations, closure of conference rooms, and implementing new seating arrangements in cafés. We have removed the need to clock in and out during this time, and employees should simply report directly to their work area each day

Employees who can work from home, including those supporting Boeing programs, should continue to do so. Those who cannot work remotely will return to their designated site and program either on the evening on April 7 for 3rd shift or on April 8 for 1st and 2nd shifts. Any employees who have a general concern about their safety when returning to work should contact their manager or HR business partner prior to their scheduled return.

Please note: If you are an employee that has tested positive for COVID-19, been treated by a healthcare professional as a presumed positive case or had direct contact with an individual with a confirmed or presumed case, you should review the CDC guidelines before returning to work: Disposition of Home Isolation for Persons with COVID-19 | CDC. If you believe that you do not meet the requirements to return to work, please contact your manager immediately.

We continue to work with our customers to determine what impact recent events will have on the production schedule for 2020.

Thank you for your patience, cooperation and support of one another as we navigate through this very extraordinary and unprecedented time. Our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, their families and the communities where we work and live. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and communicate as openly and transparently as we as possible during this challenging time.

NOTE TO WICHITA IAM-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATING IN THE VRP: Wichita IAM-represented employees on the two week suspension participating in the VRP will continue to remain at home and Spirit will provide compensation and benefits through the retirement date requested on your signed paperwork. We recognize this action advances your planned departure date, so Spirit will make arrangements for you to return to the site, when appropriate, to say goodbye to your coworkers and friends. As you near your chosen retirement date, Spirit will also communicate the process to formally exit as an employee of Spirit.

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2020 00:05:07 UTC
