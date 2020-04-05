Spirit AeroSystems : Boeing Program Production Suspension Extended
04/05/2020 | 08:51pm EDT
Boeing Program Production Suspension Extended
On Sunday, April 5, Boeing announced an extension of the temporary shutdown of its operations in Washington state.
As a result of the customer's announcement, Spirt is assessing the re-start of our Boeing programs that was planned for April 8.
On Monday, April 6, Spirit will continue to operate as it has since the company suspended most of its Boeing operations:
Operations in support of our defense customers, Airbus and other growth programs will continue with those employees working their regular schedules
Employees working on the 787 Program and those called back for other work on site, should continue reporting to work
Employees who have been working from home should continue to do so as well
Employees who were sent home when Spirit suspended work on Boeing programs and have not been reporting to work, should remain at home.
We will have further announcements tomorrow about work over the coming weeks once we have discussed the situation with our customer.
Thank you for your patience as we navigate through this extremely difficult and challenging time.
To view the announcement, click on tis link:
Boeing Extends Temporary Suspension of Puget Sound Production Operations
Disclaimer
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 00:50:01 UTC
Latest news on SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
Sales 2020
5 184 M
EBIT 2020
119 M
Net income 2020
-63,0 M
Debt 2020
1 568 M
Yield 2020
0,31%
P/E ratio 2020
-23,6x
P/E ratio 2021
5,66x
EV / Sales2020
0,68x
EV / Sales2021
0,51x
Capitalization
1 962 M
Chart SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDING
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
48,88 $
Last Close Price
18,73 $
Spread / Highest target
364%
Spread / Average Target
161%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.